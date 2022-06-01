Daycations: What to do in the Vail Valley during the offseason

The whole town doesn’t shut down after the slopes close. Find out what you can do for the day in Vail.





This town that was formed in the late 1800s has a lot of charm and access to outdoor recreation.





Fun on the beach and great eats aren’t hard to find.





The center of the valley is buzzing with fun indoor and outdoor activities in the offseason.





About 30 miles west of Vail, the charming town of Eagle offers all kinds of activities to have fun in the warmer months.





Don’t call it the ‘offseason’ when you’re downvalley.