Days Between: A Jerry Garcia Tribute plays at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Aug. 8

The reduced venue capacity at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater leaves plenty of room for guests to social distance on the lawn and in the pavilion.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Grateful Dead fans have definitely been heard quoting “what a long, strange trip it’s been” since the COVID-19 pandemic began sending its feelers around the Vail Valley this March. Now, fans can get the chance to sing it out loud in the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Days Between: A Jerry Garcia Tribute band will play two shows at The Amp on Aug. 8, at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. The A-list band lineup includes:

Mark Levy (Circles Round the Sun),

Ross James (Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band)

Todd Smallie (JJ Grey and Mofro)

Scott Rednor (Brothers Keeper)

Bill McKay (formerly of Leftover Salmon)

Rob Eaton Jr. (Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue and Dark Star Orchestra)

Jake Wolf (Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue)

Tickets are $40 plus fees and go on sale Wednesday, July 29 at 11 a.m. To comply with local and state public health guidelines, a maximum of 175 tickets will be sold for each show. The venue capacity is 2,600, leaving plenty of room in pavilion and lawn seating for social distancing.

Additional COVID-19 policies at The Amp include required face coverings when not seated. Sanitization stations are placed throughout the venue.

Tickets also sell quickly, so organizers recommend acting fast.

“Partly that’s because there is simply huge demand for this kind of entertainment right now, but also because people have seen that, at The Amp, our new protocols allow us to host a show where everyone can feel comfortable and at ease, step away from their day-to-day worries, and focus on enjoying the music,” Tom Boyd, director of The Amp, said.

To purchase tickets for this show and upcoming shows, visit grfavail.org. Tickets go on sale 10 days before the show date at 11 a.m.