Dead Horse Flats, BBQ Mike and more to play live this weekend in the Vail Valley
November 7, 2018
The weather's beginning to turn here in the Vail Valley, so why not warm up at a concert? Here's your guide to live music in the valley this weekend:
Friday, Nov. 9
Jessica Schafer and Friends will take the stage at Ein Prosit from 7 to 10 p.m. With an eclectic, rock-based set list, the relatively new band is becoming a regular household name here in the valley
Scott Rednor and Rob Eaton Jr. Acoustic Duo return to Shakedown Bar beginning at 8 p.m. The duo will play acoustic, guitar-based covers of well-known songs, also utilizing vocal harmonies. Scott Rednor and Rob Eaton Acoustic Duo will also play Shakedown Bar on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Dead Horse Flats will play at Ein Prosit from 7 to 10 p.m., showing off their set list of folk, blues and singer-songwriter tunes, utilizing acoustic guitar and raspy, bluesy vocals. The show has a 21-and-over age limit.
BBQ Mike and Frieds will return to the Vail Tasting Room. The band consists of BBQ Mike and an ever-changing squad of his friends in order to make each show unique. The show will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Ein Prosit will welcome Nick Steingart from 7 to 10 p.m. Steingart boasts one of the valley's most diverse set lists, drawing from bluegrass, reggae, rock, country, indie and blues. The show will have a 21-and-over age limit.