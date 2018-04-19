Deals on 4/20 around Vail
April 19, 2018
EAGLE-VAIL
High Country Healing
Located at: 40801 U.S. Highway 6, next to Route 6 Cafe.
More information: Call 970-470-4794
Half off select edibles
$16.80 wax and shatter
$29.40 live resin
$20 eighths
Celebrate with High Country Healing at A-Basin on 4/20, a party featuring free food, beer and games for prizes and coupons. There will also be raffles and giveaways.
Native Roots
Located at: 41290 U.S. Highway 6, next to Vail Brewing Co.
More information: Call 970-470-4079
4/20 Bundle: $99 half-ounces, Native vape pens and cartridge (500 milligrams)
$20 eighths
$40 2 grams of shatter or wax
$4.20 add a half-gram pre-roll or 10 milligram Canyon Cultivation Strawberry Lemonade Lickit to any purchase
-4/20 deals through April 22
Roots Rx (Eagle-Vail and Edwards)
Located at: 40690 U.S. Highway 6, Eagle-Vail; 210 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
More information: Call 970-399-9333 (Eagle-Vail); 970-446-6570 (Edwards)
Celebrate all month with happy hour starting at 4:20 p.m. and get $3 joints or five joints for $16
Rocky Road Remedies
Located at: 40814 U.S. Highway 6,
More information: Call 970-688-5633
Select ounces for $79
$16 grams of wax or shatter
$10 100-milligram edibles
$16 Craft cartridge
Free swag while supplies last
Deals through April 23)
EDWARDS
Tumbleweed Dispensary
Located at: 57 Edwards Access Road,
More information: Call 970-569-2366
4 pre-rolls for $20 (1 per person)
Early-bird special all day on house concentrates (1 per person)
Buy one get one half off for select edibles
$8 off cartridges
$4 off disposable cartridges
Raffle
15 percent off Incredibles during all of April
Canyon Cultivation buy one get one half off through April 22.
EAGLE
Sweet Leaf Pioneer
Located at: 1286 Chambers Avenue
More information: Call 970-328-9060
50 percent off select edibles
20 percent off all flower, including top shelf
20 percent off top shelf joints
Select joints being sold for $4.20 (limit on how many you can get)
Dixie fruit tart edibles 2 for $20, 100 milligrams each
$20 grams of concentrate
Olio live resin for $42 per gram
Medical deals as well
