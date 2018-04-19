Deals on 4/20 around Vail

EAGLE-VAIL

High Country Healing

Located at: 40801 U.S. Highway 6, next to Route 6 Cafe.

More information: Call 970-470-4794

Half off select edibles

$16.80 wax and shatter

$29.40 live resin

$20 eighths

Celebrate with High Country Healing at A-Basin on 4/20, a party featuring free food, beer and games for prizes and coupons. There will also be raffles and giveaways.

Native Roots

Located at: 41290 U.S. Highway 6, next to Vail Brewing Co.

More information: Call 970-470-4079

4/20 Bundle: $99 half-ounces, Native vape pens and cartridge (500 milligrams)

$20 eighths

$40 2 grams of shatter or wax

$4.20 add a half-gram pre-roll or 10 milligram Canyon Cultivation Strawberry Lemonade Lickit to any purchase

-4/20 deals through April 22

Roots Rx (Eagle-Vail and Edwards)

Located at: 40690 U.S. Highway 6, Eagle-Vail; 210 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards

More information: Call 970-399-9333 (Eagle-Vail); 970-446-6570 (Edwards)

Celebrate all month with happy hour starting at 4:20 p.m. and get $3 joints or five joints for $16

Rocky Road Remedies

Located at: 40814 U.S. Highway 6,

More information: Call 970-688-5633

Select ounces for $79

$16 grams of wax or shatter

$10 100-milligram edibles

$16 Craft cartridge

Free swag while supplies last

Deals through April 23)

EDWARDS

Tumbleweed Dispensary

Located at: 57 Edwards Access Road,

More information: Call 970-569-2366

4 pre-rolls for $20 (1 per person)

Early-bird special all day on house concentrates (1 per person)

Buy one get one half off for select edibles

$8 off cartridges

$4 off disposable cartridges

Raffle

15 percent off Incredibles during all of April

Canyon Cultivation buy one get one half off through April 22.

EAGLE

Sweet Leaf Pioneer

Located at: 1286 Chambers Avenue

More information: Call 970-328-9060

50 percent off select edibles

20 percent off all flower, including top shelf

20 percent off top shelf joints

Select joints being sold for $4.20 (limit on how many you can get)

Dixie fruit tart edibles 2 for $20, 100 milligrams each

$20 grams of concentrate

Olio live resin for $42 per gram

Medical deals as well