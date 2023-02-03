Deca + Bol’s metropolitan mountain culture

Braised lollipop short rib with truffle-parmesan mashed potatoes, pearl onions, roasted carrots and furikake.

When you’re looking for a contemporary dining menu and big city atmosphere within a European-styled alpine village, Deca + Bol is the place where metropolitan dining meets mountain culture.

Deca + Bol combines upscale, flavorful dining with some of the best nightlife in Vail Village, including a unique bowling alley featuring 10 custom white lanes that invite friends and family to play, nibble on bites, enjoy handcrafted cocktails and lounge in the contemporary furnishings.

Deca’s menu includes a large selection of sharable small plates, salads, flatbreads and entrees. With its contemporary bar and dining setting, it’s a great place to share stories about a day on the mountain over a small plate with big flavors. Case in point: the lamb lollipops, popping with chimichurri, crispy fried jalapeño and demi-glace, or the blackened mahi mahi fish tacos, replete with pineapple salsa, avocado and chipotle aioli. Entrees range from salmon with sweet potato relish to lobster mushroom risotto or a juicy New York strip steak, and if you just want a salad or sandwich, you’ll find everything from a classic French Dip made with shaved New York strip and baby Swiss cheese to Deca’s burger with shishito Manchego spread and bacon jam or a lobster roll made of New England lobster salad. A variety of flatbreads, like Mediterranean, cheesesteak, barbecue and margherita are popular too.

Salmon Puttanesca with sweet potato relish, tobacco onions and crispy shoestring onions.

In addition to its chic bowling alley, bar and restaurant, what makes Deca + Bol stand out is its location, events and ability to cater to groups anywhere from 15 to 300, making it a terrific place to celebrate birthdays, family reunions, wedding receptions, corporate gatherings or fundraisers. Semi-private lanes, with their sofas, tables and oversized plush sectionals, are available for 10 to 25 people, and the dining area offers cocktail space for up to 30 guests, for a comfortable and casual transitional space between bowling and a sit-down dinner. memorable experience in the mountains.

“Our food and beverage program has been driving innovation and pushing the Vail dining scene ever since its inception,” said Director of Hospitality Marcus Cascio. “With chef-driven tastes, expertly mixed cocktails and beyond, you can count on us to curate meals for you — or for any type of event.”

Deca + Bol also hosts public events for a variety of tastes, from DJs and wine dinners to ice skating performances, jazz shows and a future disco New Year’s celebration.

The iconic Solaris ice skating rink right outside invites you to glide along the maintained ice, which becomes magical at night, when lights and a huge, color-morphing sculpture illuminates the cozy village. The rink is open from 3-9 p.m. daily (and opens at noon during holidays). Sophisticated late-night bowling or après skating, eclectic cuisine, custom cocktails and a well-edited wine list makes Deca + Bol a playful, yet luxurious, place to gather for drinks, dining and letting the good times roll — either literally, down the alley, or metaphorically with friends and family.