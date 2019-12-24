Deck the Halls: Winner of Vail Daily reader photo contest announced
the Vail Daily’s Deck the Halls holiday photo contest has a winner.
“A boy and his tree,” submitted by one of our readers, depicts a little boy JD looking at his first real Christmas tree. The caption states “JD is mesmerized by his first real tree, it took a while to peel him away from it.”
Readers could submit photos until Dec. 18, and readers could vote for their favorite submissions from Dec. 19-21.
Here’s the winning photo and some honorable mentions.
Entertainment
Vail opens Blue Sky Basin, Beaver Creek opens Arrow Bahn
In a very fitting manner, blue skies welcomed guests Saturday on the opening day of Blue Sky Basin.