Denver among drop zones eyed for Atari-branded video game hotels

A rendering of an Atari Hotel displaying the video game brand’s logo on the front of the building. The first location of the new concept will break ground in Phoenix this year. Denver is among a handful of cities the partners behind the concept are eyeing for future hotels. A location in the metro area could be announced within the next few months, company representatives say.

Courtesy of Atari Hotels

Denver is among a handful of cities iconic video game brand Atari is targeting for a hotel invasion.

Unlike the waves of ships that descended from the skies in the classic Atari game Space Invaders, this take on the hotel experience is rising from the ground up.

Partnering with the GSD Group, an “innovation and strategy group” linked to Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s Woz Innovation Foundation, Atari plans to break ground later this year on the debut location of its gamer-themed hotels in Phoenix, according to a news release. Phoenix-based True North Studio will develop the property.

“Together we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay,” Atari CEO Fred Chesnais said in a statement.

After Phoenix, the group has its eyes on Las Vegas, Chicago, San Francisco, San Jose, Calif., Austin, Texas, and Denver, the release said.

Read more via The Denver Post