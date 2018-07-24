Denver Art Museum will be the only United States stop for biggest Monet exhibit in decades

The Denver Art Museum will be the only U.S. museum to show the most comprehensive survey of Claude Monet paintings in two decades when it opens "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" next year, officials announced today.

The exhibit will fill three galleries and more than 20,000 square feet of space with 100-plus paintings spanning the legendary French Impressionist's career, with an emphasis on "the artist's enduring relationship with nature and his response to the varied and distinct places in which he worked," according to denverartmuseum.org. That includes Monet's increasing isolation from people and immersion in nature, which typified the latter days of his career.

Group tickets and event reservations will go on sale December 17. Single ticket prices and on-sale dates for the exhibit, which is not included in museum general admission, will be available at a later date.

