Denver native comedian T.J. Miller comes to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Feb. 24

BEAVER CREEK — Coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, comedian T.J. Miller will bring his hilarious and animated talents to Beaver Creek.

Tickets for the show are $58 and available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visitings http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

You may know him from …

Miller has been named one of Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch and Entertainment Weekly's Next Big Things in Comedy. Miller's voice stars in Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature, "Big Hero 6," as well as the voice for the character Tuffnut in the animated films "How To Train Your Dragon" and "How To Train Your Dragon 2."

You may recognize him from his roles in the big screen comic book adaptation of "Deadpool," "She's Out of My League" as well as "Transformers 4," and Mike Judge's HBO comedy series "Sili-con Valley," now in its third season, for which he received the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Comedy.

Other films include "Office Christmas Party," opposite Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston, and "Ready Player One" (coming to theaters March 29), directed by Steven Spielberg.

Miller got his start touring with The Second City in Chicago and improvising with The Annoyance Theatre. He has a podcast that is titled "Cashing in with T.J. Miller" and broadcast on nerdist.com, and as a nationally touring standup artist, he has hosted Comedy Central's "Mash Up," a mashup of standup, sketches and visualizations, and he has appeared on comedy shows like "Chelsea Lately."

When it comes to stand-up comedy, he has been performing his absurdist observational standup act for over 10 years. He also has an hour-long Comedy Central stand-up special "T.J. Miller: No Real Reason." A Denver native, Miller filmed his most recent stand-up special "T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous" at the Par-amount Theatre which aired on HBO this past June.