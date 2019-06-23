Denver’s VisionBox Studio expands to Vail

Jennifer McCray Rincón will be bringing Visionbox to Vail Mountain School for a Shakespeare acting intensive July 8-20.

Special to the Daily

Visionbox Studio, an actor training studio and play development company in Denver, will debut a new summer theater training program for Colorado high school students in residence at the Vail Mountain School.

The new Shakespeare acting intensive is scheduled for July 8-20, with a performance on July 20. The course will prepare students for ongoing work in high school and college performing arts programs and provide an understanding of complex text, confidence in public speaking and the ability to collaborate in an ensemble.

“I am more excited about Visionbox Vail than I have been about anything we’ve done in the past decade. Something extraordinary happens for artists when they leave their daily lives and are together in an environment as beautiful as the Vail Valley,” founding Artistic Director Jennifer McCray Rincón said in a news release. “There is an energy and level of creativity that I have longed for. Our whole company is engaged in a new way because of this project and I cannot wait to see what it will become,” she adds.

Space is limited, so students are encouraged to register at http://www.visionbox.org to reserve a spot.

Since founding Visionbox Studio in 2010, Rincón has taught acting to Denver student and professional actors in five-week sequences culminating in performances. She has also developed and directed a number of workshops and productions for Visionbox including: “The Wild Hunt” by Bill Pullman, “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea” by John Patrick Shanley, “Lydie Breeze” by John Guare, “After the Fall” by Arthur Miller, “2xTENN” by Tennessee Williams, “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas with William Youmans, “Commedia” by Daniel Gerroll, “The Othello Project,” an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Othello” and “My Two Sisters,” an adaptation of Chekhov’s “Three Sisters.”

Rincón received her BA in Theatre Studies from Yale University and an MFA in Directing from the Yale School of Drama. She was recipient of an NEA Directing Fellowship at Playwright’s Horizons in NYC and a Fulbright Teaching Fellowship in Bogota, Colombia. After many years in New York, Rincón came to Denver as the Head of Acting at the National Theatre Conservatory, where she remained from 1991 through 2008. At the DCPA, Rincón taught acting in the three-year MFA Acting program and directed over 100 productions including “Equus,” “Othello,” “The Laramie Project,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Twelfth Night,” “The 365 Project,” “Monte Carlo” and “Expedition 6” by Bill Pullman.