Desire to Acquire: Four artists to meet at C. Anthony Gallery this weekend

Meet four fabulous artists at C. Anthony Gallery today and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and prepare for a unique visual experience:

James Jensen creates paintings that tie exciting movements of color to abstract compositions with classical elements. Throughout his radical transformation as an artist, one constant remains: his adherence to the old masters’ traditions like the color palette and delicate details.

Hamilton Aguiar is a Brazilian-born artist known for his optical illusions and minimalist modern landscapes. By using brushed aluminum as a canvas, he adds to the luminosity of his work. His rich landscapes invite viewers to melt into the scenes, basking visually in color and resting within the exquisite environments.

Timothy Lotton crafts layered glass sculptures that denote the subtle beauty of shape and color. Lotton manipulates different colors of glass into what looks like flowers, leaves, and vines embedded withing the vases, bowls, and spheres.

Britten is a master of entering into the unknown, into the mystery of life and emerging with rich, layered, luminous paintings. She uses her paintbrush to explore a world of ephemeral color and light on canvas.

To learn more about the Beaver Creek Village Art Fair, visit beavercreek.com. To learn more about C. Anthony Gallery, visit canthony.gallery.