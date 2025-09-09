Devon Allman’s Blues Summit kicks off Love for the Locals series at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Devon Allman's Blues Summit hits the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Wednesday. The show is the first of many Love for the Locals concerts offering locals deals and perks throughout the year and it replaces the Underground Sound concert series that was held during the fall off season.

New this year, the more aptly named Love for the Locals concert series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek has replaced the Underground Sounds concert series, which used to take place during the autumn. Now, the series is reimagined: It’s a year-round celebration of curated shows for the community, with accessible pricing and perks.

On Sept. 10, Devon Allman’s Blues Summit kicks off Love for the Locals.

“We’ve designed these performances to be social and community-building,” said Cameron Morgan, the Vilar’s executive director.

The series features both emerging and established artists “that speak to the heart of our mountain community,” specifically the creativity, authenticity and unique spirit of our valley, said artistic director Owen Hutchinson.

Pick 3 ticket bundles offer 10% off, and Pick 5 provides 15% off. They also include a free beer, wine or non-alcoholic beverage. After Allman, Keller Williams, Classic Albums Live featuring The Rolling Stones’ “Some Girls” and comedian Hannibal Buress are scheduled. More shows will be announced.

Jimmy Hall is featured on “Blues Is a Feelin'” and “Peace to the World” on the new “Blues Summit” album with Devon Allman. Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

Devon Allman

Devon Allman’s story is one of estrangement and harmonious reunion. His parents divorced when he was an infant, so he didn’t really get to know his legendary father, Gregg Allman, until he was a teenager.

But even though Devon Allman didn’t live with his dad growing up, his famous father still influenced his music. Seeped in blues, rock and, of course, Southern rock, Devon Allman eventually performed with his dad in The Allman Brothers, which helped shape his sound.

“(Gregg influenced me) by developing a sincere work ethic and singing and playing with soul,” he said.

Within the group, he also musically bonded with Duane Betts, son of The Allman Brothers Band’s co-founder Dicky Betts. The two second-generation musicians now write, record and perform together, and though Betts won’t be at Wednesday’s show, he did play an inspired Underground Sound show a few years ago, so it’s a solid bet that Devon Allman will deliver as memorable a show with his buddies, which include Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and Sierra Green. In other words, a powerhouse of players.

Each is featured on Allman’s 2025 release, “Blues Summit.”

Hall is featured in the track “Blues Is a Feelin’,” a big, rhythmic celebration. Then he showcases his vocals on the gospel-flavored “Peace to the World.” He also has collaborated with Jeff Beck and is the lead singer and harmonica player for Southern-rock group Wet Willie.

McCray handles vocals and lead guitar on the “Hands and Knees” track with a smoothness reflecting the great B.B. King. He also composed “Getting Greasy With it,” a funky tune rich in horns and a Memphis sound, which Allman and the other musicians brought to life.

Listen to Larry McCray as he releases his inner B. B. King on Wednesday night at the Vilar Center. Devon Allman’s Blues Summit plays at 7 p.m. Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

In fact, the album, which they recorded in St. Louis, could easily be mistaken as having been recorded in Memphis, due to sultry soul ballads like “Real Love,” written by Devon Allman and featuring New Orleans singer Green. Green’s dynamic vocal range and compelling stage presence blend her New Orleans roots with traditional soul and a contemporary style.

The title “Blues Summit” is exactly that: A pinnacle of legendary blues players, where, on about half of the 10 tracks, Devon Allman lets others take center stage, making it his most bluesy album to date.

“I always like collaborating with friends and other musicians that serve the song and push for greatness,” he said, adding that other musical influences included the late B.B. King, Eric Clapton and The Rolling Stones.

New Orleans singer Sierra Green adds soulful roots to the latest album by Devon Allman. Curtis Knapp/Courtesy photo

Like any great musician — even those with famous musical parents — Devon Allman committed to his craft to get where he’s at.

“I worked hard to build relationships, learn from heroes, ask questions and try to improve yearly,” he said.

With a diverse catalogue from albums released over the last dozen or so years, he has plenty of tunes to choose from, so Wednesday night’s show will include some from “Blues Summit” — and he’s known to play his interpretation of some tunes from The Allman Brothers.

“It’s a very diverse, high-energy show,” he said.