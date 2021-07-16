DeVotchKa plays free show in Avon on Wednesday

DeVotchKa emerged as unlikely indie heroes in the mid-2000s.

Special to the Daily

Colorado-based artist DeVotchKa will perform Wednesday, July 21st at the Avon Performance Pavilion in Harry A. Nottingham Park as part of another AvonLIVE! free community concert.

A cross-pollination of numerous influences, including cabaret, spaghetti Westerns, norteño, punk, and the immigrant dance music of Eastern Europe, Colorado-based quartet DeVotchKa emerged as unlikely indie heroes in the mid-2000s. Along with bands like Calexico and Gogol Bordello, they infused modern indie music with a global flavor, eventually finding widespread success in 2006 with their Grammy-nominated soundtrack to the hit indie film Little Miss Sunshine. Signing with Anti- in 2008, they released their landmark fourth album, A Mad & Faithful Telling. Following the world tour in support of 2011’s cinematic 100 Lovers album, DeVotchKa entered a hiatus, regrouping for 2018’s This Night Falls Forever.

Opening for DeVotchKa is Buffalo Commons, a Steamboat Springs, Colorado grown project that moves the souls of all in the room. Harmonizing vocals, and tight musicianship has sling-shot the band into the Colorado Music scene with a huge infectious energy and incredible loyal and fun-loving “Herd” of fans behind them

“Once again, the Hahnewald Bar will be selling an assortment of ice-cold refreshing libations which are now available at a discounted rate for the entire show,” stated Danita Dempsey, Culture, Arts & Special Events Manager for the Town of Avon. Pair something from the bar with fare from one of the local food trucks.

AvonLIVE! as well as all events in Nottingham Park, is a plastic-free event. Please leave your plastic beverage containers at home and purchase a recyclable canned product from the Hahnewald Bar or bring your own fillable water bottle.