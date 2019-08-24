Dick Over's meet-and-greet will segway into the museum's Tuesday morning walking tours.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum will host 10th Mountain Division veteran Dick Over on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The free public meet-and-greet opportunity will celebrate the 10th’s contributions and historical significance. The event will get underway at 10 a.m. and will run until approximately 11:30 a.m.

Over served his country proudly during World War II as a member of the 10th and saw action in the Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska. For almost 70 years, he has shared the heroic story of the 10th Mountain Division. At the age of 94, Dick continues to volunteer his time to the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

The meet-and-greet with Over will segue into the museum’s weekly Vail Village Historical Walking Tour. The one-hour tour meets at the museum at 11 a.m. and is priced at $5 per person, and shows guests historical landmarks around town.

Participants will learn about the early days of Vail and Pete Seibert’s acquisition of the property that would become Vail Mountain and the Town of Vail. Guests will also discover entertaining facts about historic Vail landmarks such as the Covered Bridge, the Clock Tower and Checkpoint Charlie, while exploring the colorful stories surrounding popular Vail Village establishments, including Gasthof Gramshammer, the Red Lion and the Lodge at Vail. Guests are encouraged to contact the Museum in advance to secure a spot on the tour.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For additional information, visit http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org or call 970-476-1876.