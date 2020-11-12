Dillon Ice Castles to return this winter with safety protocols

A combined 4,000 hours is spent dripping, shaping and hand-placing icicles for the Ice Castle. At the end, they're embedded with LED lights to create a colorful winterscape.

Break out your warmest clothes and keep your tongues to yourself, because the Ice Castles in Dillon will return for the winter 2020-2021.

Of course, the castles will return in a modified format to keep guests and staff safe from the coronavirus, though the same fun ice slides, fountains, caves and crawl spaces that look even cooler when they’re illuminated nightly with colorful lights.

“We are thrilled to welcome families back to Ice Castles at Dillon Town Park this winter,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said. “The safety of our guests and staff has always been our top priority, and the new guidelines we have in place this season are designed to create a safe and magical environment for everyone.”

Main things to note for the modified format include reduced capacities to comply with public health guidelines. Crawl spaces and other features where it will be impossible to social distance will be labeled as “one way only.” And masks will be required, per state and Summit County public health orders.

This is the time of year that the ice artisans also begin growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day to construct the frozen attraction, weather permitting. The winter playground is projected to open sometime in late December.

For more information, visit icecastles.com.