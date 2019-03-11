Dine out to support local causes in Eagle

EAGLE — There are a pair of opportunities to eat for a cause this weekend in Eagle.

The Eagle Lions Club will host its annual Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction Friday, March 15 at Brush Creek Elementary School and Eagle County Colorado State University Extension and 4-H volunteers will serve up their Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry Saturday, March 16 at the Eagle River Center at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

Lion Legacy

The Eagle Lions Club has been serving the community for 80 years and the annual spaghetti dinner and silent auction is its main fund-raiser.

“Overall, the majority of the money we make stays right here in the community,” said club member Wayne Nelson. The club’s philanthropic list is lengthy and it includes providing eyeglasses and exams, staging the annual 9Health Fair, funding high school scholarships and supporting local Cub and Boy Scouts.

While the dinner gets top billing, the event’s silent auction covers several tables and traditionally features between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of donated items.

The Eagle Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction is planned from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 15 and tickets can be purchased at the door. However, advance tickets are available and anyone who purchases an advance ticket is eligible for a $25 door price. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 12 and $27 for families. Contact Ed at 970-328-7770 or Wayne at 970-376-5848 to purchase advance tickets.

Offal-ly unique

The Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry does feature its namesake entree, but barbecue beef and side dishes are also on the menu. The event benefits local 4-H programs.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m and a silent auction is planned from 5 to 9 p.m. A live auction will begin at 7 p.m. DJ Fred of Greatime Entertainment will entertain the crowd until 10 p.m.

This year, there will be no tickets sold in advance of the event. Admission will be accepted at the door and ticket prices are $20 for adults; $10 for children ages 6 to 12; and $10 for seniors 65 and older. Children age 5 and under are free. Proceeds from the event go to 4-H scholarships and Eagle County Fair Awards.

For more information, contact Jenny Leonetti at 970-328-8631 or visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/csu.