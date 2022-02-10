Dinners for two, couples massages, pet portraits and cupcakes with kids: Tricia’s Valentine’s Day weekend picks 2/11/22

With so much going on with the Winter Olympic Games and the Super Bowl this weekend, you may forget that Monday is Valentine’s Day. If you want to celebrate this special holiday of love over the weekend, here are a few ideas on what you can do in the Vail Valley.

Traditional date

A couple dines at Gessner at the Grand Hyatt Vail. Make sure to call for reservations at your favorite restaurant during this busy holiday weekend.

Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy photo

If you are a romantic that likes to stick to the Valentine’s Day script, there are plenty of great dining options.

Restaurants will be reconfiguring the tables this weekend and adding more two-tops for this holiday. Call ahead to reserve your spot at your favorite eatery. Mix things up with a sleigh ride dinner at 4 Eagle Ranch, or snowshoe to dinner at Tennessee Pass Cookhouse near Ski Cooper.

The Alpenrose also offers a private gondola dining experience with a prix-fixe three-course menu. The gondola cabins are so cute and so different and so fitting for our alpine surroundings. The cabins have traveled far and wide to get here. They were obtained from the south Tyrol region, shipped to Austria for interior design and improvements, then to south Germany for the final touches on the outside and eventually sent across the Atlantic to Vail. Go to Alpenrose-Vail.com for more information and to book reservations.

Maya restaurant at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon is hosting a special menu for Valentine’s Weekend that will be offered from Friday through Monday. The three-course meal checks all the boxes for flavor, kicking off with tuna guacamole with spicy pepitas, a surf and turf option of butter-poached lobster tail and beef tenderloin, and chocolate, of course, in the form of s’mores. But these aren’t just any old s’mores, these s’mores are made from chocolate abuelita brownies, house-made marshmallows, vanilla ice cream, candied walnuts and chocolate covered strawberries. Pair that with a tawny 10-year port and you’ve just succeeded at having a great Valentine’s Day dinner. There are pairing suggestions for each course, including Maya’s famous margaritas with the appetizer and wine with the main course.

The special Valentine’s Weekend menu is priced at $86 per couple, with the wine and cocktail pairing for an additional $36 per person. The regular Maya menu will be available throughout the weekend, too. Reservations are highly recommended, go to RiverfrontDining.com for more.

If it’s more than just the two of you, why not have your own private space for celebrating? Come and experience the private Moët Imperial Yurt at the Grand Hyatt Vail and have an après ski with your valentine and friends, or get your gal pals together for a Gal-entine’s Day celebration. The yurt is available for rent from 3 to 6 p.m. daily and the rental price includes two private fire pits, s’mores kits, a house-made charcuterie board and since it is the Moët Imperial Yurt, there will of course be a champagne sabering.

Take over the whole yurt yourself or invite nine other people to join you. The Moët Imperial Yurt can accommodate up to ten guests. Reservations are available online or by calling 970-476-1234.

Spa Date

Relax with your sweetie and get a couples massage.

Spa Anjali/Courtesy photo

If you want to get blissed out for Valentine’s Day, why not take time out for a couples massage. Many of the area spas offer special rooms for couples massages and even some extra treats during Valentine’s Day like chocolate and prosecco.

The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail just released its new spa menu earlier this month. The Mountain Recovery Treatment is the perfect combination of hot and cold treatments to aid in recovery from mountain adventures. Relax as a compress of tension melting, self-heating marine mud detoxifies and effervescently draws out toxins along the spine, while a cooling gel relieves aches and reduces swelling in legs and feet. Set up your spa day at FourSeasons.com/vail/spa .

Relax side-by-side at Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront in Avon while receiving a full body massage with a choice of organic massage oils. Spend the day by taking a fitness class or using the gym at the Athletic Club or lap pool and relax in the Westin Riverfront hot tubs and spa lounge. Book appointments at SpaAnjali.com .

The newly renovated Dryland Fitness and Spa at Gravity Haus Vail has a Couples Retreat therapeutic massage in the private suite. Customize massage pressure and enjoy a complimentary glass of prosecco and a Haus-made truffle while you relax together. Complimentary access to Dryland Fitness, and unlimited fitness classes are available on the day of service. Go to GravityHaus.com for more information.

Sporty Date

Fat tire bikes are available for rent at the Vail Nordic Center.

Vail Nordic Center/Courtesy photo

Want to be active with your Valentine? Put the kids in ski school or get a babysitter and enjoy the day on the slopes of Vail and Beaver Creek. Or, get away from the crowds and snowshoe up a trail. Most hiking trails in the summer make great snowshoe trails in the winter. Don’t have snowshoes? Rent a pair at the Beaver Creek Nordic Center or the Vail Nordic Center. The Vail Nordic Center also rents fat tire bikes, which are fun to try on the relatively flat land around the Vail Nordic Center or test them out on the bike trails throughout the valley that aren’t too packed with snow.

Skinning uphill under the moonlight can be romantic, too. The next full moon is on Feb. 16, so if the skies are clear, you could experience the brightness of the moonlight on Valentine’s Day or a few days before. Meadow Mountain outside of Minturn is a good place to go. If you want to skin up Vail or Beaver Creek, call the uphill hotline to see what routes are available and remember that there are no dogs allowed at any time and you cannot skin up while the mountain is open.

Kids Date

Love birds are the theme for this weekend’s Cupcakes and Canvas at the Alpine Arts Center in Edwards.

Alpine Arts Center/Courtesy photo

Having a family Valentine’s Day? Beyond taking the kids snowboarding or skiing on the slopes, other family activities are abundant. Cupcakes and Canvas allows kids to step away from the electronic devices and use their brains in a creative way. The Alpine Arts Center in Edwards hosts a 90-minute class, all the necessary materials, the finished product for inspiration and instruction from one of their pros. Cupcakes and art supplies are included for $40 per person. Parents, beer and wine are available for purchase, too.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, so you won’t miss too much of the Super Bowl. Go to AlpineArtsCenter.org for more information.

Engage your kids in an interactive reading exercise along with some exercise walking through Bighorn Park with the StoryWalk display in East Vail. StoryWalk is just like it sounds, you read a story while walking through the park. Each page of the book is laminated and on display along the path. Read one page and the path leads to the next page. These pages are attached to frames and wooden stands while the beautiful surroundings act like a backdrop to the experience.

The book on display currently (the books change with the seasons) is “A Thousand White Butterflies” by Jessica Betancourt-Perez and Karen Lynn Williams and illustrated by Gina Maldonado. This is a free offering provided by the Vail Public Library.

Pet Date

Come and see the Puppy Love art exhibit at Mountain K9 and view the portraits by Kira Johnson and paintings by Tracy Long while rasing funds for the Eagle Valley Humane Society.

Tracy Long/Courtesy photo

We know there are a lot of pet lovers in the valley and on Saturday, there is a special event for the dog lovers called Puppy Love. Local artist Tracy Long and photographer Kira Johnson have teamed up with the dog-friendliest shop in town, Mountain K9 at the Traer Creek Plaza to provide an afternoon of art and fundraising.

The Puppy Love art exhibit will be on display from 2 to 5 p.m. and will showcase the side-by-side collaboration of Johnson’s dog portraits next to Long’s paintings of local pooches. Bring your dog to the event and get a professional image taken in the My Dog is My Valentine Photo Booth to raise money for the Eagle Valley Humane Society.

Dogs show an amazing amount of unconditional love, so this is the perfect weekend to recognize that bond.

“In our hearts, we want to help all animals find a loving home and promote the special bond that we humans have with our pets. The inspiration and mission behind this event came easily to all of us,” Long said.

While you’re at Mountain K9, pick up a few Valentine’s Day presents for your dog. Treats, toys and gear are all available for your four-legged friend.