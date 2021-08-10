Discount tickets to Not Our First Goat Rodeo with Yo-Yo Ma offered to teachers, students

Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma speaks to students at Avon Elementary in 2010.

Photo courtesy Vail Valley Foundation

Not Our First Goat Rodeo with Yo-Yo Ma is coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Aug. 15. Regular tickets start at $225, but the VPAC is releasing 100 tickets priced at $25 for Eagle County students and teachers. The limited discounted tickets will be distributed based on a lottery system.

This wouldn’t be the first time Yo-Yo Ma has reached out to Eagle County students and educators. In a 2010 Bravo! performance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Ma invited student musicians from Avon Elementary to perform with him, on stage.

Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs onstage with students from Avon Elementary at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in 2010.

Photo courtesy Vail Valley Foundation

“He’s truly been a trailblazer in music education and accessibility,” said Ruthie Hamrick of the Vail Valley Foundation. “He also has done a lot of unique things since the pandemic to keep music as a source of inspiration and as a bridge to bring communities together.”

Not Our First Goat Rodeo is comprised of Yo-Yo Ma on cello, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Edgar Meyer on bass, and Chris Thile on mandolin. The group won a Grammy in 2011 for Best Folk Album, though their music reflects a wide range of influences that include Chinese, Celtic, classical and jazz. They will be joined by vocalist Aoife O’Donovan for a special evening of music.

“I think having students and educators in the room makes this moment an epicenter for inspiration,” said Owen Hutchinson of the VPAC. “I think everyone has these moments in their life that they reflect on, like their peak musical experience, and those moments fuel a lifetime appreciation for the arts. We would love to share that with the people who are so connected to the artistic life of the Vail Valley, who are students and educators. It will be a really meaningful evening for all of us.”

Sunday’s offering is an extension of a new initiative at VPAC called the Community Arts Access Program, which provides free or reduced-price tickets to community members who may not be able to attend or to purchase tickets on a regular basis. The program is implemented through a number of nonprofits who work with a range of at-need families as well as educators, students, first responders and others who are serving our community in unique and powerful ways. In 2021, the Community Arts Access Program has provided over $42,500 worth of free tickets to local community members.

“It’s a great reminder of the asset that VPAC is to the community,” Hutchinson said. “Even though we are on a resort, we need to serve both our visitors and our residents in the community. It’s important we create those inroads for people of every corner of the valley to experience the arts on our stage.”

Hutchinson emphasized the importance of community outreach during this particular season at the VPAC, where audiences are attending with greater enthusiasm than ever before. “There is a really palpable sense of gratitude in the theater,” Hutchinson said.

“Audiences are clearly connected to artists in a deeper way than they have been in the past. I think we’re listening with more intent than we ever used to, we’re living in the moment a little more than we used to, and the artists are craving that connection with the audience just like the audience is craving that connection to the music and to the musician. It’s been really powerful to see audiences cheering and dancing and experiencing music in a heightened way.”

To learn more about Sunday’s performances and about the Community Arts Access Program, visit vilarpac.org.