Discuss plants along the Silk Road

Many of us are familiar with the plants in the Vail Valley, but what about those along the Silk Road in Asia?

The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens will be giving a special presentation from Nick Courtens, their curator of plant collections. Courtens will speak about the flora of the Central Asian Mountains, his recent trip traveling through Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and how he incorporated what he learned into building our new Silk Road Garden.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Education Center at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens.