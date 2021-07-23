Dixie Leadfoot to perform classic hits from the 1950s-1970s at ShowDown Town in Eagle

Rockabilly band Dixie Leadfoot will take audiences back to the hits of the 1950s-1970s when they perform Thursday, July 29, as part of the free Alpine Bank ShowDown Town concert series.

Dixie Leadfoot has been performing at venues, festivals and summer concerts in the Denver area and beyond since 2012. Audiences can expect hits from classic artists of the era, including Elvis, Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash, Wanda Jackson, Buddy Holly, Hanky Williams, Patsy Cline and more. If that’s not enough to get you excited, think Creedence Clearwater Revival, Rolling Stones, Neil Young and Dwight Yokum.

Dixie Leadfoot is fronted by Suzannah Harris, who is joined by Jason Olson on guitar, Bob Harris on keyboard and vocals as well as Oscar DeSoto on drums. The band has performed in the valley before, including Vail America Days, Pink Vail, Vail Oktoberfest and other festivals.

The dynamic country and oldies rock band has three full albums, “Heels on Fire!” “Trying to Get to You” and “Dixie L Live!”

“The crowd started moving the minute they started playing and didn’t stop!” says owners of the Rock-A-Billies music venue and restaurant in Arvada. “Great performers, great show.”

ShowDown Town takes place on Thursdays through Aug. 12. In addition to the free music, locals and visitors alike are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to relax and enjoy the show, and picnics are welcome at the outdoor Eagle Town Park as well. No glass is allowed, though, and outside alcohol is limited to beer and wine only.

For more information about the band, visit greenbuddhamusic.com. For more on the ShowDown Town free concert series, visit vvf.org/showdown-town.