DJ superstar Paul Oakenfold to play Agave n Avon

On Friday, Agave in Avon will welcome Paul Oakenfold.

When it comes to a career the magnitude of Paul Oakenfold, it's hard to encompass one of the true legends of electronic music into just words. For over three decades, he has elevated and shaped an entire genre and remains one of the leading forces in the global music scene today.

His most recent works have taken him from the DJ booth of the worlds hottest nightspots and festivals to the studio producing soundtracks for Hollywood blockbuster movies such as "The Bourne Identity" and "Speed Racer." His diversity in artistry and ability has earned him accolades from critics and fans alike. Garnering him not one, but two Grammy nominations for his works.

The son of a musician, Oakenfold came up as a young DJ in the late 1970s, spinning funk in Covent Garden. He knew then that music would be his life. In the '80s two life-changing trips took place. The first, in 1984, was to spend several months living in New York City working as an artists and repertoire man for the famed Champion Records signing DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, as well as Salt-n-Pepa. He also became promoter and British agent for the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC.

The second trip was in 1987, which brought Oakenfold to the White Isle of Ibiza. Here he discovered the Balearic sound that flowed through the Ibiza air at clubs such as Amnesia. Inspired, he took the music and experiences back to the United Kingdoms and became its ambassador. Oakenfold returned often, holding residencies at Amnesia and Pacha in Ibiza. Around the same time, Ministry of Sound in London was opening and touted Oakenfold as their first resident. However, it was his famed residency at U.K. super-club Cream in Liverpool that brought him global respect as a master of his art.

Oakenfold's stature as a DJ and entertainer has taken him beyond the normal club and festival circuit, playing landmark gigs that have changed the face of electronic music. Highlights include three worldwide tours warming up for Madonna and U2 (Oakenfold has also produced for the artists), performing physically on the Great Wall of China and two sold-out dates playing to 30,000 people at the Hollywood Bowl in California.

He has remixed Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones and Justin Timberlake, and released over 20 DJ mix compilations. In recent years, Oakenfold has also been responsible for creating some of the most breathtaking film scores and cues for a long list of Hollywood blockbusters — including "The Bourne Identity," "Matrix Reloaded" and "Shrek 2." But his most anticipated release is yet to come. Paul Oakenfold's newest artist album 'Pop Killer' is scheduled for imminent release featuring The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Gnarls Barkley, OneRepublic and B.O.B.

Astonishingly, despite all his success in the worlds of chart music and film, Oakenfold has found time to keep in touch with his roots as a club DJ. Over the past three years, he has held a weekly residency at the legendary Rain nightclub in The Palms, Las Vegas. Planet Perfecto is a fully produced show with 75 circus performers, cutting edge visuals and special effects — giving the 3,000-strong crowd a truly unique experience.

Whether you are listening to a CD, watching a commercial, going to a club or playing a video game; Oakenfold's omni-media presence is felt everywhere.

Tickets for the show are $30 before the show and $35 on the day of. Doors will open at 9:30 p.m.