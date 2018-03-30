Dogma hosting donation-based yoga class for Shaina Dellaventura

When: Tuesday, April 3, yoga class from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.; silent auction from 5 to 7:15 p.m.

Dogma Athletica's yoga director Chelsea Winters will lead a donation-based yoga class at the Edwards studio on Tuesday, April 3, from 5 to 7:15 p.m.

One hundred percent of donations go to Shaina Dellaventura, Chelsea's 27-year-old sister, to help with her extensive medical expenses from her recent brain surgery.

On Feb. 14, Shaina had an awake craniotomy, or awake surgery for a stage two glioma, a brain tumor in the left frontal lobe of her brain. After surgery, the tumor was deemed to be cancerous, and Shaina is now undergoing daily radiation treatment and chemo pills.

While Shaina has insurance, which helped cover her seven-day hospital stay, her actual surgery is considered fully out of network and fully out of pocket. Between the cost of the tumor removal, as well as daily radiation co-pays, deductibles and max out of pockets, Shaina's medical expenses are extremely large and growing daily.

Auction Items

To help raise funds for Shaina, Winters is teaching a donation-based all levels yoga flow from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. with live music from DJ Ian Douglass. There will be a silent auction before and after class, and Vail Brewing Co. beer to enjoy after class.

Silent auction items include donations from Lululemon Vail, Sauce on the Blue, Pepi's Sports, Deep Roots Therapeutic Massage, Karlie Cummins Hairstylist, Hovey and Harrison, Annie Richards Body Work, KJ Designs jewelry, Joni Gotthelf Jewelry, babysitting from Meghan Cahill, massage from Sunny Koch, Yeti's Grind and others.

If you are not a yogi, then you are still welcome to come for the silent auction, and if you can't make it to the event but feel inclined to help, then you can read Shain's full story or donate on her GoFundMe site: http://www.gofundme.com/staystrongshaina.