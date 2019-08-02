Don Sahli and his Vail Valley Art Guild plein air workshop returns to the valley next week

Don Sahli trained under well-known Russian artist Sergei Bongart.

Special to the Daily

if you go What: Plein Air Workshop with Don Sahli When: Tuesday, Aug. 13 - Thursday, Aug. 15 Where: Vail Valley Art Guild Cost: $350 More information: For registration, call or text 970-471-0853. For a list of required supplies, visit www.paintersjourney.com.

Don Sahli brings his annual Vail Valley summer oil painting Plein Air workshop back to the Vail Valley Art Guild. His workshop will delve into compositional techniques like light and temperature, values and contrast. He hopes to teach students how to use contrast to enhance their work and how to properly see their surroundings. Sahli’s workshops are highly respected for his love of teaching and the inspiration he gives to his students.

Included in the $350 tuition price are daily demonstrations, lectures and individual attention. This workshop is recommended for artists ranging from advanced beginner to advanced skill levels. Running Aug. 13-15, the workshop will start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

Don is a Colorado artist who apprenticed under the famed Russian artist, Sergei Bongart. His paintings are currently represented in galleries across the United States and his work has been published in numerous art magazines including Plein Air Magazine., Southwest Art and Art of the West. Vail is one stop on his cross-country teaching circuit.

To reserve a space, an advance deposit of $50 payable to Don Sahli is required. For inquiries and deposits regarding the workshop, please call or text 970-471-0853. Necessary supplies for the workshop are listed at http://www.paintersjourney.com. Advanced registration is required. A demonstration the evening of August 12 is included with this class. Additional information can be found at Sahlistudio.com. Thank you to the Town of Avon for making this workshop series possible.