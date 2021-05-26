Don Watson Makes A New Joyful Noise at Eagle River Presbyterian Church

Don Watson, Minister of Music at Eagle River Presbyterian Church

AVON, Colorado — Eagle River Presbyterian Church (ERPC) is delighted to announce the appointment of Don Watson, longtime valley musician, as Minister of Music. After more than three decades of making joyful noises from East Vail to Gypsum during a global career that crisscrosses the globe from Sydney to Budapest, Watson is excited to expand his repertoire into church music.

“It’s not only about the beautiful old hymns that still have a preeminent place in our worship service, but in finding ways to incorporate songs that people don’t think of as particularly religious, and using them to reflect God’s character,” Watson says. “Then there’s the opportunity to lead the only church choir in the valley, with the added bonus of doing so in my home church. Working with our singers is a joy, a natural extension of the chorales and choruses I’ve directed in musical theater and opera.”

Watson performed at the 2015 World Alpine Ski Championship Gala. He’s written an opera (“Come to the River”), a ballet (“A Place in the Wind”), a musical (“Monk and Elsie”), and has released almost a dozen collections of original songs. He’s performed with Harry Chapin, Liv- ingston Taylor, Michael Martin Murphy and the Denver Symphony Orchestra. Local schools have also benefitted from Watson’s talents as Artist in Residence, teaching young people to sing, perform, play guitar, speak and debate — and fence!

“Art is hard and there are no small parts,” Watson says. “Every voice has a place and is important. As a singer, my True North is to get a singalong going. What becer place to do that than in a Sunday morning church service?”

Watson’s band, The Vail Valley Band, which includes Beth Swearingen and Peter Fontanese, will perform at ERPC’s first summer mixer on June 23rd. Moe’s Barbecue will cater the free event on the church lawn, and the public is invited to come and enjoy good food, good fellowship, and good rock, pop, country, jazz, Broadway, reggae, gospel and more. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the performance ends at 8:00.