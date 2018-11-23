Donate Christmas toys at Vail Brewing Company
November 23, 2018
Do you believe every child should have a present to open on Christmas morning? Do you like showing off your ugly sweater?
This December, Vail Brewing Company's goal is to bring community together by hosting a toy drive for our local children through the Christmas Toys for Girls and Boys program. The party is Saturday, Dec. 15, at Vail Brewing Company (VBC) in Eagle-Vail. Come sporting your ugliest Christmas sweater with a toy or donation in hand.
Don't have time to come on the 15th but still want to donate a toy? No worries, VBC has a donation box all set up and ready to receive your gift to the children of our valley.
The toy drive only accepts hard goods — VBC will accept cash donations in order to purchase toys, but toys in hand are preferred. Gift cards are great for kids older than 12 years of age. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys in boxes!
