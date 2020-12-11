Do’s and Don’ts for viewing Magic of Lights Vail

The Magic of Lights Vail offers guests an outdoor option for family fun this winter. Sessions typically run from 4 to 9 p.m. nightly. (Vail Valley Foundation

Special to the Daily)

Winter is a magical time of year and this season it’s being made even more so by adding oodles and oodles of lights to brightening up the nights in Vail. Magic of Lights Vail is a brand new offering that welcomes guests to view 500,000 lights throughout the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and beyond.

Brought to you by the Vail Valley Foundation and FunGuys Events, which puts on light displays all over the United States and Canada, this family-friendly activity checks all the boxes for a fun evening out while still staying within the health mandates from the state and county due to the pandemic.

Here are some do’s and don’ts for enjoying the Magic of Lights Vail this winter.

Do: Buy tickets and select your reserved slot

The walk-through event is a self-guided tour and will operate in one-hour segments, beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing through the evening (9 p.m. most nights and 10 p.m. on special evenings). Tickets are available at magicoflightsvail.com.

Don’t: Show up exactly at your scheduled start time

This one seems a little counter intuitive, but yes, you can be “late” for this. Event organizers are limiting capacity and instead of having a crowd gather, say, at 5:55 p.m. for the 6 p.m. time slot, they suggest you come within 30-minutes of your scheduled session. Guests should plan to spend 20-45 minutes enjoying Magic of Lights Vail.

Do: Prepare to be out in the elements

Even on the warmest winter days, once the sun goes down it gets chilly around here. We say it’s not bad weather, just bad clothing choices that make you cold. Feel free to come in your ski and snowboard wear. Or choose a warm coat and make sure you bring along the hats, mittens or gloves. Hand warmers or foot warmers may be a good idea too, for ideal comfort.

Don’t: Wear stilettos or fancy dress shoes with no tread

Boots with a nice tread on the bottom will work best for the snowy platforms, steps and walkways you’ll be traveling over throughout the half-mile path of lights. Treat your feet to footwear that is stable and warm.

Do: Download your ticket

Once you purchase your ticket at magicoflightsvail.com, download it to your mobile device for a contactless entry process. Keep an eye on your cell phone’s battery, too. If your battery tends to lose its charge quickly, you may want to print your ticket out so you can enter swiftly and get to see the lights quicker.

Don’t: Bring pets

Please leave the pets at home during this event. Also, don’t bring bikes, large bags or drones. No smoking of any kind, either.

Do: Know your way to Ford Park

Ford Park, which includes the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, the Ford Amphitheater, ball fields and path along the east side of Gore Creek is a popular summer destination, but if you only come here in the winter, you may not be as familiar with it. Hop on the free in-town shuttle bus and get off at the Golden Peak stop. If walking, head east on Meadow Drive toward Vail Valley Drive. Turn right on Vail Valley Drive and walk approximately .4 miles. From the bus stop or the street look for the Manor Vail Lodge on the left and walk between the buildings toward a covered bridge, which will be lit up.

A map shows the walking path from the Golden Peak bus stop to the Magic of Lights Vail. (Vail Valley Foundation

Special to the Daily)

Don’t: Bring your own alcohol

There will be some non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks along with a few snack items for purchase at the concession stand near the entrance to the venue.

Do: Consider going to the bathroom before you arrive

There will be two outdoor, portable restrooms on the premises in case you need to go while you are at the venue, but it may be warmer to use one of the public restrooms in town.

Don’t: Blaze your own trail

The Magic of Lights Vail experience walkthrough is one-way. Everyone will enter and exit along a designated path to keep people moving in one direction. One entry per ticket and no re-entry is permitted.

Do: Wear a mask and respect social distancing

Masks are required in the venue and please respect the 6-foot physical distancing guidelines between groups while walking through the Magic of Lights Vail experience.

Don’t: Miss it

Don’t miss the opportunity to see this new attraction in Vail, which will be on display until Jan. 24.