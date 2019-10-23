Dramaween brings costume party fundraiser to Route 6 Friday

Rewind plays classic rock hits from mainstays in the genre like The Rolling Stones, Van Halen and Boston.

What: Dramaween When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. Where: Route 6 Café, EagleVail

Dramaween takes over Route 6 Café on Friday, Oct. 25 starting at 7 p.m. Benefitting the Homestake Peak School and the Vail Mountain School drama programs, Dramaween is a costume party fueled by light appetizers and classic rock covers from the band, Rewind.

Since drama is an ultra-creative activity, organizers thought a costume party would work well as a fundraiser. After all, any time there’s a theater performance, the actors are in costume. The drama programs at both schools will receive the funds raised from the performances; the money will likely be used to create productions. This year, Homestake’s winter performance is “Shrek: The Musical,” and runs from Dec. 12-15 at the school’s auditorium.

Classic rock cover band Rewind got involved through bandmate Jeff Apps: his wife, Sandy, is the director of Homestake’s theater programs. The six-piece plays hits from artists like The Rolling Stones, Van Halen, Billy Idol, Journey, Boston, Kansas and more. The band plays a lot of events for local non-profits.

“The best part is being with a great group of guys in the band and making the event really fun and memorable,” said Apps.

For more information about the fundraiser and Homestake’s drama club, visit hpsdrama.org or call 970-328-2940. For more information about Vail Mountain School’s drama program, contact Theatre Director Tony Bender at tbender@vms.edu or 970-477-7172.