‘Drink differently, live fully’ at Free Spirit non-bar

Kathy Manley, left, and daughter Kate Manley just opened the doors to Free Spirit Beverage Co., a non-alcoholic and dry goods boutique in the Riverwalk in Edwards.

Kate Manley/Courtesy photo

Wild Rose Spritz A pretty pink spritz that's tart and sweet with the perfect hint of salt. Pairs best with savory snacks and lively conversation. Ingredients 1.5 oz. Wilderton Bittersweet Aperitivo

1 oz. Grapefruit Juice

0.5 oz Cheeky Honey Syrup

Pinch of salt 2 oz. Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé (we suggest Prima Pavé sparkling rosé)

Grapefruit twist for garnish Directions Add all ingredients except the sparkling wine to a shaking tin. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Top with Sparkling wine. Garnish with grapefruit twist, and enjoy!

There’s a new drinking establishment in town, but it’s not quite what you think. Free Spirit Beverage Co. in the Riverwalk in Edwards is an alcohol-free, but not flavor-free, lounge and retail store that will offer unique experiences for those seeking a refreshing alternative to traditional cocktails.

“We’ll have some seating where you can relax and enjoy a canned mocktail and we’ll be hosting mocktail-making classes and game nights,” said Kate Manley, who is opening up this new concept with her mother, Kathy Manley.

The longtime locals are focusing on providing exceptional non-alcoholic spirits and mixers from top brands that have put in great effort to perfect their products.

“We work closely with our partners to offer their recommendations on how to best serve and mix each product,” Kate Manley said. “This means that we can provide our customers with insights on what recipes work best for each spirit or mixer and offer creative ideas for those looking to spice up their at-home bar.”

Kate Manley realized that alcohol wasn’t for her in her late teens.

“I knew early on that alcohol wasn’t doing me any favors, so I made the decision to stop. I feel incredibly fortunate that it was an easy choice for me, but finding alternatives to alcohol wasn’t always simple,” Kate Manley said.

Free Spirit’s focus is on providing exceptional non-alcoholic spirits and mixers from top brands.

Kate Manley/Courtesy photo

With soda water and lime not cutting it, Manley noticed the non-alcoholic industry was experiencing rapid growth and was coming up with different, creative and tasty options.

“As the industry continues to expand, I believe we’ll see greater acceptance and understanding of those who choose to abstain from alcohol and we wanted to be a part of the positive movement here in the valley,” Kate Manley said.

Sober curious is another movement taking hold in big cities and the Manleys wanted to bring it here.

“More people are realizing that it’s possible to have fun and connect with others without alcohol and they are seeking out new ways to socialize and connect. Free Spirit wants to tap into that community and continue to create the space for people who want to ‘drink differently and live fully’ – a motto we proudly have displayed on our doors,” Kate Manley said.

In addition to non-alcoholic drinks and mixers, Free Spirit has fun gift items like candles, candy, posters and glassware, with some of that glassware hand-made by a local brand, Drinking Vessels.

Beyond beverages, Free Spirit will offer dry goods like candles, candy, posters, glassware.

Kate Manley/Courtesy photo

“Drinking Vessels is a glass-blowing company in Minturn that makes its own glassware locally but they also feature artists from around the country,” Kate Manley said.

Check Free Spirit’s Instagram page for hours and special events and don’t be surprised if there’s some live music now and then. Kate Manely grew up singing in the Vail Valley and her voice has been heard performing the National Anthem at events like the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup races in Beaver Creek and the USA Pro Cycling Challenge.

“Our lounge is the perfect place for both amateur and seasoned mixologists to discover new and exciting mocktail recipes that can easily substitute for their traditional alcoholic counterparts. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick drink or looking to expand your mixology skills, we try to have something for everyone,” Kate Manley said.