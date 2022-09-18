Duane Betts and crew fill the Vilar with soul

From left, Berry Duane Oakley, Duane Betts and Johnny Stachela.

Kimberly Nicoletti/Vail Daily

You can’t really go wrong musically with a name, and lineage, like Duane Betts. Born about six and a half years after The Allman Brothers’ leader Duane Allman died in a motorcycle album, Betts bears the legend’s first name and his dad’s, Dickey Betts’, last, but most of all, he carries the soulful musicianship and vocals of The Allman Brothers, while still infusing the blues, Southern rock and country with his own authentic style.

Thursday’s second show of the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s Underground Sound series drew a nice mix of younger and older fans as Betts, Johnny Stachela and Berry Duane Oakley delivered a stirring show.

Betts’ experience regularly sitting in with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees as a teenager and spending nearly a decade playing guitar alongside his father in Great Southern shines clearly through. A few years ago, he formed The Allman Betts Band with Greg Allman’s son (Devon Allman) and Oakley (named after the late Allman Brothers Band founding bassist Berry Oakley); the three first met as teenagers during The Allman Brothers Band’s 1989 Dreams tour. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune called the band “one of the best live acts of their generation,” and it’s definitely not an understatement: It’s solid musicianship.

Oakley and Betts belt out the blues and harmonize country and Southern rock songs like nobody’s business; they make audiences feel the intent behind the music and lyrics. Of course, blues rocker Stachela — also a member of the Allman Betts Band (which went on hiatus this year), adds to the powerhouse blues and southern rock acoustics.

The trio performed old favorites like “Blue Sky,” “Althea” and “Jessica,” the latter of which felt a little like foreplay to the faster Allman Brothers’ version, but was still quite satisfying. Most tunes featured extended instrumentals by the talented musicians.

The concert ranged from some of the best blues and a great version of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice” to newer tunes like “Rivers Run” off the Allman Betts Band’s second album, “Bless Your Heart,” released in 2020 and “Colors Fade,” which they just recorded at their “good friends’” Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks’ studio. The second half included Billy Joe Shaver’s “I’m Gonna Live Forever” and that slower version of “Jessica,” which Betts introduced by saying, “We’re gonna do something we don’t normally do, but I think it’ll work out fine.” And, indeed, it did.

A local vibe added to the overall intimate atmosphere at the Vilar; with general admission seating not completely sold out, it was easy to arrive at the show minutes before and get a great seat — no muss or fuss. Audience members “talked” to Betts, commenting about how “rivers run here” (during “Rivers Run”) and how the show was, overall “good fun.” Though each of the two sets lasted under an hour and some people in the pit expressed confusion when the lights came on very quickly after the trio exited the stage leaving the audience without an encore at 9:10 p.m. (a Vilar representative said encores are a decision the musicians make), seeping in the sounds of younger generations keeping legendary music alive, while at the same time adding their own, was more than fulfilling. At the end of the concert, Betts stood behind the merchandise table, greeting each person in the very long line, which added a personal touch.

If you’re looking for more good times, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tim O’Brien is next up at the Underground Sound Series Sept. 22, followed by Judith Hill Sept. 28, Susto Oct. 2 and Orquesta Akokán Oct. 6.

From left, Berry Duane Oakley and Duane Betts.

Kimberly Nicoletti/Vail Daily

People dancing in the pit at the Vilar Center (from left, Berry Duane Oakley, Duane Betts and Johnny Stachela).

Kimberly Nicoletti/Vail Daily