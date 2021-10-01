Durango author Scott Graham visits The Bookworm on Tuesday

Author will talk about his newest book, “Canyonlands Carnage”.

Scott Graham

As the leaves begin to change and the weather cools down, Vail Valley residents may have to get creative and start visiting their beloved outdoors through books. Luckily, Durango author Scott Graham has written another book in his National Park mystery series, and it’s set in Canyonlands National Park.

Celebrate the newest release from Colorado author Scott Graham, “Canyonlands Carnage,” which provides insight into complex cultural and environmental concerns of the American West, an insider’s look at the world of whitewater rafting, and a page-turning tale set in the uniquely breathtaking red rock desert landscape of Canyonlands National Park.

Cover of "Canyonlands Carnage"

As a Durango native, Scott Graham has spent most of his life exploring the outdoors. “I was raised and still live in Durango, where from an early age I backpacked, skied, and climbed mountains,” Graham recalls. “As a father, I spent another long stretch of time enjoying those same sorts of outdoor pursuits with my wife and now grown sons.”

Seventh in his National Park Mystery series, “Canyonlands Carnage” allows Graham to draw on his outdoor experiences and share with readers his love for our national parks. “I’m a strong believer in writing what you know. I’ve spent a great deal of time exploring the incredible backcountry areas of our national parks,” Graham says. “They deliver the best of the outdoors and backcountry experiences our country has to offer, and I enjoy sharing stories set in those remote regions with my readers, who may not have the time or inclination to visit them on their own.”

It hasn’t always been smooth rowing for Graham when he’s gone to these remote regions, in fact, he’s had some heart-racing experiences that he uses for inspiration in his books. “I’ve oared many rafts through whitewater rapids in places like Grand Canyon and Cataract Canyon. I’ve been fortunate during those river trips to come through some frightening moments in big water unscathed—as have my passengers, I’m happy to report,” Graham states. “I leaned on some of those close shaves in writing the scary whitewater parts of ‘Canyonlands Carnage,’ the setting of which is a rafting expedition down Cataract Canyon in the heart of Canyonlands National Park.”

Not only will “Canyonlands Carnage” keep you on the edge of your seat, it will also teach you so much more. “In addition to enjoying an entertaining mystery, I hope my readers will take from the story an understanding of the contentious history of water usage in the Colorado River basin,” Graham says. “As well as the potentially murderous conflicts brewing today over dwindling water levels in the river due to climate change.”

Graham’s love for storytelling and the National Parks that serve as his backdrops shine through in all of his books, and this latest installment is no exception. “I’ve been captivated by storytelling and the fun act of putting words together for as long as I can remember,” Graham says. “It made sense to me to share my love of the outdoors with readers through the spectacular lens of America’s National Parks.”