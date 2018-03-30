Dwight Yoakam, Amos Lee, Tower of Power and Josh Turner on Vilar Center summer lineup

BEAVER CREEK — In the Vail Valley, summer nights are more chilly than warm.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center hosts some great indoor entertainment with its summer concerts lineup, which features a slew of huge names for local audiences to enjoy.

This summer — when the temperature drops and the sun sets — the Vilar Center curtain will open to the sounds of Dwight Yoakam, Amos Lee, Tower of Power, The Psychedelic Furs and Josh Turner.

Tickets start at $49 and will be available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

At the Vilar Center this summer, there's no need to bring a jacket, lug around a folding chair or pack a cooler to see a live show.

Vilar Center Summer Season

Dwight Yoakam

Thursday, July 26, at 8 p.m. | $115

Dwight Yoakam is a country artist who makes a "convincing case for the hipness of hillbilly sensibilities," says NPR Music. Yoakam's latest release, the tongue-in-cheek "Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars," was the musician's first-ever bluegrass album, which featured reinterpretations of his most well-known songs. Yoakam has always been a complex character full of contradictions, making his music still intriguing to audiences many decades into his career.

Amos Lee

Saturday, July 28, at 8 p.m. | $88

Simple, sweet and irresistibly endearing, Amos Lee plays music that tugs at your heartstrings. The talented musician with a powerful, soulful voice that soars to the rafters always puts on an amazing concert experience. Lee's sixth studio album, 2016's "SPIRIT," exemplifies the inspirational hold the singer has on his audience. In recent years, the versatile musician has expanded his musical palette with new sounds and styles, including recording a live album at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra in 2014.

Tower of Power – 50th Anniversary Tour 2018

Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at 8 p.m. | $49 and $69

Tower of Power has been bringing R&B to the people for a full half-century. This legendary group, famous for its horn section, consistently delivers a stellar live show filled with funky grooves and sweet soul harmonies. Throughout their celebrated career, the Tower of Power horn section has collaborated with all the greats, including Otis Redding, Aaron Neville, Elton John, Bonnie Raitt and Santana. Featuring multiple singers with masterful vocals, Tower of Power plays like their heyday is right now, not yesterday or decades' past. After 50 years together and still going strong, Tower of Power is beloved for their classic jams and big hits like "You're Still a Young Man" and "So Very Hard to Go."

The Psychedelic Furs

Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 at 8 p.m. | $58

In 1986, Molly Ringwald picked popular boy Andrew McCarthy over music nerd Jon Cryer, and we all relived this moment from "Pretty in Pink" by listening to the film's soundtrack over and over in our own teenage bedrooms. New Wave pioneers The Psychedelic Furs broke into the mainstream with the title song from "Pretty in Pink" and followed it up with more hits like "Love My Way," "Heaven" and "The Ghost In You." Fronted by lead singer Richard Butler, The Psychedelic Furs reunited in the early 2000s to tour the world.

Josh Turner

Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at 8 p.m. | $68 and $98

Multi-platinum country singer Josh Turner has sold 8 million albums and churned out numerous hits, including "Your Man," "Why Don't We Just Dance," "Firecracker," "Would You Go With Me," "All Over Me" and "Time is Love," the most-played song of 2012. Last year, Turner released his sixth studio album, "Deep South," which included the No. 1 hit single "Hometown Girl." As one of today's biggest country stars, fans can't get enough of this good-ol-boy from South Carolina with a voice as deep as his Southern roots.