Eagle BBQ wins reserve grand champion at third annual Smoke & Soul Fest

Eagle BBQ from Copper took home the reserve grand champion title Saturday, Sept. 14, at the third annual Smoke & Soul Fest in Casper, Wyoming. It placed third in the pork category, pictured. Courtesy Darrell Walsh

FRISCO — Copper’s Eagle BBQ took flight to Casper, Wyoming, on Sept. 14 and landed with a reserve grand champion title at the third annual Smoke & Soul Fest. The second place overall win at the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event is the highest Eagle BBQ has placed since it started competing at the 2018 Colorado BBQ Challenge in Frisco.

The weekend prior, it came in 11th place overall, with a third place finish in the pork category, at the Pork and Hops Challenge in Grand Junction.

According to owner and pitmaster Darrell Walsh, there were about 30 teams at the Smoke & Soul Fest vying for a total purse of $10,000. Eagle BBQ walked home with about $2,000 from placing individual meats and being named reserve grand champion. Eagle BBQ placed first in the ribs category, third in pork, fifth in chicken and ninth in brisket. You Que’d Me All Night Long from Gillette, Wyoming, took grand champion.