Eagle County arts organizations receive $242,000 in state relief

Four Eagle County arts organizations received a total of $242,000 from the Colorado Arts Relief Grant, a state fund designed to support arts, artists and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vail Valley Foundation: $125,000

Cascade Village Theatre, Inc. d/b/a Capitol Theatre: $90,000

Valley Events Inc.: $15,000

The Art Base: $12,000

On Dec. 7, Gov. Jared Polis signed a state relief bill setting aside $7.5 million to help the arts and entertainment industries across the state. Funds are part of that state relief bill and were given based on revenue loss reported from 2019-2020, according to the grant website. Individuals also received $2,500, according to the website, but the full list of names was not released.

The Vail Valley Foundation is a local nonprofit organization that aims to enhance quality of life in the Vail Valley and showcase the community to a global audience through arts, athletics and education. The Vail Valley Foundation, which puts on a wide variety of annual events, has been operating since 1981. Among its many offerings, the VVF operates the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail as well as the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek. The Vail Valley Foundation has been at the forefront of live entertainment offerings during the pandemic, working with health officials to continue to offer live entertainment.

Over President’s Day weekend, the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek presented an intimate evening with John Popper and Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler. The Vilar Performing Arts Center continues to offer live entertainment with COVID-19 protocols in place and limited seating, making for a unique and intimate experience. (Special to the Daily)



Cascade Village Theatre operates multiple movie theaters in the valley including Capitol Theatre in Eagle, which has closed for much of the pandemic. The Riverwalk Theater in Edwards continues to offer movies with COVID-19 protocols, including bring-your-own film.

The Riverwalk Theater continues to operate with COVID-19 protocols in place, as well as an impress food and drink menu. (File photo)



Valley Events has been helping bring events to Eagle County since 1999 and is behind the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo, among other events.

The Art Base is in Basalt and offers a variety of art exhibitions, events and education opportunities.

For more information about the Colorado Arts Relief Grant, visit oedit.colorado.gov.