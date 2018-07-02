Eagle County Fair offers friendly competitions, from Pretty Baby Contest to Largest Zucchini Contest

The Eagle County Fair & Rodeo is set for July 25-28, and CSU Extension is offering ways for all community members to join in the fun.

From handcrafted quilts and knitted items to gardening and baked goods, the Open Class competition and additional contests offer something for everyone.

Open Class Exhibits

All open class non-perishable exhibits must be entered at the Eagle River Center between noon and 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 23. All perishable exhibits must be entered at the Eagle River Center between 7 and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24. Judging will begin at 9 a.m. on July 24. The Open Class exhibits will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 through Saturday, July 28.

Green Acre Award

A special class for adults to show their all-around skills. Enter five items, one exhibit each from the following categories: Horticulture; Food Preservation; Baked Goods; Fiber Arts; and Hobbies and Crafts. The exhibitor with the highest total points will receive the special designation of the 2018 Eagle County Fair & Rodeo Green Acre Awardee. Green Acre Award exhibits must be entered at the Eagle River Center between noon and 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 23.

Largest Zucchini Contest

Monday, July 23 at the Eagle River Center

Registration: Drop off zucchinis between noon and 6:30 p.m.

This is a special class that will be judged separately from the classes in the garden department. Zucchinis will be judged by weight.

Piggy Bank Contest

Wednesday, July 25 at the Eagle River Center

Registration: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Judging will take place from 5 to 6 p.m.

Learn the importance of saving money and setting personal goals by entering the Piggy Bank Contest. Banks must be made by youth from materials such as milk cartons, soda bottles or other items of their choice, or they may decorate an existing piggy bank with markers, crayons, picture cutouts or fabric. Contestant may use the county fair animal of their choice; it does not have to be a pig. Banks must hold coins and bills, and cannot be larger than 12 inches tall and 12 inches wide. The winner in each age group, 3-4, 5-7, 8-10 and 11-13, will receive a Grand Champion Ribbon.

Pretty Baby Contest

Saturday, July 28 at the Eagle River Center

Registration: 9:30 a.m.

Contest will take place at 10 a.m.

Children up to 2 years old may enter the Pretty Baby Contest. Categories include: Best Dressed for the Fair & Rodeo; Looks Most Like Mom/Pop; Best Beach Wear Ensemble; Best Hairdo; Colorado Sports Team; Prettiest Smile in Eagle County; and Most Patriotic. Contestants can enter all six categories, but can only win once. Many parents bring outfits for each category. Winners in each category will receive a $25 Visa gift card.

For a complete list of Eagle County Fair & Rodeo events or to download open class entry forms and the Contests and Open Class Handbook, visit http://www.eaglecountyfairandrodeo.com. For more information, contact the CSU Extension Office at 970-328-8630 or glenda.wentworth@eaglecounty.us.