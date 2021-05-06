Eagle County Fair & Rodeo returning July 21-24, Tough Enough to Wear Pink tradition going strong

A barrel racer makes a turn at a previous Eagle County Fair & Rodeo. The 81st annual Eagle County Fair & Rodeo is returning this summer and celebrates the county’s western heritage.

Daily file photo

The 81st Eagle County Fair & Rodeo will return this summer after canceling last summer’s annual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event returns Wednesday, July 21, through Saturday, July 24, at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

The Eagle County Fair & Rodeo celebrates the county’s western heritage and supports youth education with 4-H shows, carnival rides, exhibits, mutton busting, a petting zoo and contests, as well as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo and Junior Livestock Auction. Tickets will go on sale online in early June and the event will follow any public health guidance relevant at the time of the event, including possible social distancing, mask requirements and limited ticket sales, which will be assessed closer to the event.

“We are grateful for the work of the Fair & Rodeo Advisory Committee in putting together a spectacular event this year,” said Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. “We all missed last year’s Fair & Rodeo and are looking forward to hosting the community at the premier event celebrating our western and agricultural heritage.”

In 2019, the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo celebrated 80 years before canceling the 2020 event due to COVID-19. The Eagle County Fair & Rodeo returns in 2021.

Eagle County Fair & Rodeo / Special to the Daily

The action kicks off July 21 with Lil’ Buckaroo Night, which offers $1 rodeo tickets for kids 4 to 12. Families are encouraged to come down early to view the Open Class exhibits beginning at 9 a.m., enjoy carnival rides starting at 3 p.m. and to sign up for mutton bustin’.

Thursday night is Western Heritage Night, and attendees are invited to sport their finest western attire for the occasion.

In addition to activities and entertainment, the Tough Enough to Wear Pink tradition continues on July 23 with a portion of proceeds from rodeo ticket sales going toward the Shaw Cancer Center. Attendees may choose to add a donation to the purchase of a Friday night ticket and are encouraged to wear pink to the event. Following the rodeo, guests will have the opportunity to kick up their heels to the tunes of Buck Ford at a free concert.

July 24 brings the rodeo to a close with Patriotic Night, and its special recognition of local veterans. Before the rodeo kicks off, guests are invited to the Eagle River Center at 1 p.m. to attend the annual 4-H Junior Livestock Auction, where 4-Hers show their animals to be auctioned off to earn money for future projects or education. After the final rodeo event, Buck Ford will perform to close out the night.

For a complete schedule, visit http://www.eaglecountyfairandrodeo.com .

The Eagle County Fair & Rodeo features a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo and Junior Livestock Auction.

Special to the Daily

The Eagle County Fair & Rodeo is one of the longest running events in the valley, celebrating 80 years in 2019 with its biggest event yet before shutting it down for 2020.

“The contestants like it because after you’ve rodeo’ed in Pecos, Texas, and Pretty Prairie, Kansas, where it’s 104 degrees and hot and miserable, it’s nice to go to a good rodeo with good stock and be in a nice, cool temperature,” Justin Rumford, the six-time PRCA Clown of the Year, said in 2019. “It’s just kind of a wind-down of the regular rodeo grind.”