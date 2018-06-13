Life expectancy is more than quality health care — Find out about Eagle County’s health and wellness secrets

Eagle County has some of the highest life expectancy of any county in the U.S. — 85.9 years. Part of that is the quality of health care we have available to us, but it's also because health and fitness are part of our everyday lifestyle. Here are some of the local options for staying healthy and fit.

HIKING, BIKING AND MORE

Tackle a fourteener or find your new favorite trail courtesy of the enthusiastic experts at the Beaver Creek Hiking Center. Or forge ahead on your own on both ski mountains and the surrounding hills. Spin on miles of well-maintained bike trails throughout Eagle County: start at the top of Vail Pass and cruise right on down through Vail, EagleVail and Avon. Head west for Eagle's exceptional trails. All told, there are hundreds of miles of rolling singletrack for mountain bike enthusiasts. And there are plenty of other outdoor activities, such as disc golf, to keep you outside.

HEALTHY EATING

Green Elephant Juicery has multiple locations throughout the valley. The plant-based operation made a name with its creative juices, but has great breakfasts and lunches, too.

Terra Bistro started using sprouted grains and organic ingredients long before it was trendy. But nothing compares to making your own. Drop into any of the local farmers' markets: Sunday's Vail Farmers' Market, Saturday's Minturn Market and Edwards' Farmers' Market and the debut of Gypsum Farmers Market on Friday nights.

SPAS AND ATHLETIC CLUBS

There's no shame in heading inside for a little workout or recovery. Excellent fitness facilities can be found at the Vail Racquet Club, Avon Recreation Center, Minturn Fitness Center and Gypsum Recreation Center.

Local hotels have excellent fitness areas in addition to spas. Local favorites include the Vail Vitality Center, as well as the spas at Four Seasons Vail, Sonnenalp, the Lodge at Vail and Manor

Vail, all in Vail Village. In West Vail, Aria at Hotel Talisa is another gem.

In Beaver Creek, Allegria Spa and The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch Spa are fully equipped havens. Down the hill in Avon at The Westin, Spa Anjali sports a year-round outdoor saline pool and hot tubs, too.

OUTDOOR YOGA

Stretch, strengthen and relax with any one of a numerous yoga options throughout the Vail Valley. Outdoor yoga can be found at Solaris in Vail, Little Beach Community Park in Minturn, Avon Performance Pavilion on Saturday mornings; Town Park in Eagle on Sundays and at the Centennial Lawn in Beaver Creek on Wednesday afternoons.

HOSPITALS AND HEALTH PROVIDERS

Vail Health includes a hospital, emergency and urgent care, cancer care, breast centers, cardiovascular services, surgery, childbirth, physical therapy, internal medicine and endocrinology. It has locations throughout Eagle and Summit Counties.

Based in Avon, Centura offers emergency and urgent care with CT, ultrasound, lab, x-ray and pediatric-certified doctors and nurses. Kaiser Permanente's services include urgent care, routine lab services, medical imaging in addition to a host of specialities and general practice.

Colorado Mountain Medical is a team of primary care physicians and specialists throughout Eagle County offering urgent care, same-day appointments and general wellness. Alpine Mobile Physicians provides medical house call care.

Castle Peak Senior Center provides housing and health care to senior citizens and others in need, including short-term rehab, assisted living, memory clinic and skilled nursing. Mind Springs Health offers mental health care including psychiatrists, therapists, addiction specialists. SpeakUp ReachOut works for suicide prevention and has a 24-hour hotline at (800) 273-8255.

Dentistry options include Elevated Dental andVail Valley Dental.