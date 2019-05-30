Eagle County locals launch RV campground

Kebler Corner is located about two hours from Vail and offers cabins, RV sites and tent camping in Gunnison County.

More about Kebler Corner 22 full hook-up RV sites, nine cabins of varying size and price-points Amenities include equestrian accommodations, river access, wi-fi, general store, liquor store, covered pavilion, conference room, laundry, gym and private hiking trails Easy day trips from Kebler Corner: Crested Butte, downtown Paonia, Marble, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Escalante Canyon, Ouray Hot Springs Address: 30682 County Road 12, Somerset, CO, 81434. Visit www.keblercorner.com or call 970-929-5029 for more information or to make your summer 2019 reservation.

Over Memorial Day weekend, long-time Eagle County locals Paul and Emily St Ruth and Jim Smith opened the gates to Kebler Corner for camping season. Kebler Corner is a campground in Gunnison County that offers cabins, RV sites and primitive tent camping. The property also features event space, stables, a hunting lodge, river access, hiking trails and trout fishing. It is located about two hours from Vail, 110 miles, at the base of Kebler Pass on County Road 12 and situated at the confluence of the Anthracite River and Muddy Creek — minutes from Paonia Reservoir State Park.

“We are in a unique location,” said Paul St Ruth, an avid kayaker and outdoorsman, in a news release. “It is pretty cool knowing guests can paddle to and from our property and that we are the head waters of the North Fork of the Gunnison River.”

The Anthracite Creek borders one side of the property and is known for trout fishing and mountain views.

“Not to mention that we are 15 to 20 minutes from 13 wineries, featuring great wine equipped with quintessential tasting rooms,” said Emily, his wife and business partner.

The North Fork Valley has a growing community of winemakers and vineyards worth putting on the summer bucket list. The Paonia area is also designated as a Colorado Creative District, which means it is a haven for local artists and one-of-a-kind artwork.

“We are extremely fortunate to be so close to our home community where we have resources and connections,” Smith said. “Over the holiday weekend, our occupancy was over 95% Eagle County residents. And we are closed the first weekend in June for a wedding that will be filled with Eagle County folks again.”

“Pretty much my entire neighborhood is here,” commented Christie Noteware, a resident of The Orchard in Eagle who regularly RVs with her family. “One of the reasons we love coming to the Corner is that it feels super remote and far from Eagle, but the reality is we can get here in under two hours.”

Kelly Liken and her family also enjoy frequenting Kebler Corner.

“We are always looking for a nice, clean campground that is safe for the kids and close to activities that everyone can enjoy. Kebler Corner fits the bill,” Liken said. “I love visiting the local farms and orchards, too.”

Kebler Corner is open from Memorial Day weekend to Veterans Day. If you are planning a trip to Crested Butte this summer or fall, it is the perfect place to stop over for the night or just swing in for a beverage and a snack to go. And, if you ask nicely and mention that you are an Eagle County local, the owners just might let you rent a cabin during the winter for some stellar snowmobiling on Kebler Pass.