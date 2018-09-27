Eagle County Waste Wizard app details what to do with your waste

Walking Mountains Science Center has developed a new app designed to instruct users what to do with your waste.

The app, called Eagle County Waste Wizard, allows users to search for a specific product or type of waste such as water bottles, diapers and metal food cans to receive information on how to dispose of it.

The given information includes whether it's recyclable, for garbage collection or for hazardous waste collection, as well as various locations where the waste can be disposed of if curbside pickup isn't available. The app will also provide users with a map, address, phone number and directions to the garbage and recycling plants suggested for disposing specific wastes.

Finally, some products include special instructions with recycling specifics, such as which types of plastic are reusable, and which must be thrown away.

Should a user be unable to find a specific product on the app, they can suggest that the Walking Mountains Science Center staff add it with a simple click of a button.

"The app was developed because we saw a community need for a comprehensive and easy-to-use resource to deal with waste," said Karina Schorr, the marketing and communications coordinator for Walking Mountains Science Center. "Our hope is that the app will help everyone in Eagle County dispose of all types of materials correctly and safely, and overall decrease the amount of materials that end up in the landfill."

Perhaps the most exciting part of the app is how unique it is. According to Melissa Kirr, the sustainability programs director with Walking Mountains Science Center, there are a few other locations around the country that use a similar app, but this one is very specific to Eagle County.

In addition to the app, the Walking Mountains Science Center's website features a list of recycling guidelines, recyclable materials and disposal locations around the Vail Valley.

Waste Wizard is part of an initiative put forward by the Materials Management Task Force of the Climate Action Collaborative to streamline information about waste to the public.

The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.