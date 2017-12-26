Eagle, Gypsum rec programs keep kiddos busy for the long holiday break

GYPSUM — There's a cold, hard reality that accompanies the delights of the holiday season — kids are out of school for the next 13 days and some time in that span, they are going to complain about how they are bored.

Not to worry. There are a number of special activities planned at the Gypsum Recreation Center and the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink during the holiday break.

Noon Year's Eve

Ringing in the new year isn't a kid-friendly celebration, but the Gypsum Recreation Center has devised a clever alternative.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, kids and families are invited to start of the new year a bit early during a Noon Year's Eve celebration. The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. with activities including swimming, gymnastics and rock climbing. Then at noon, a big balloon drop countdown and make-your-own sundae bar party is planned.

Admission is $3 for kids, $5 for adults and $15 for a family of four.

The center will remain open until 2 p.m. New Year's Eve and then will be closed New Year's Day.

School's Out Camp

Licensed day camp programs at the Gypsum Recreation Center will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 27-29 and Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 2-5.

Cost is $38 per day and before kids can participant, some completed paperwork is required. Registration is accepted up to the day of the program, as space allows.

Kids should bring a sack lunch, swim suit and towel, two snacks and a full water bottle to the day camp sessions.

Winter Gymnastics Camp

Special gymnastics camp sessions are planned during the break at the Gypsum Recreation Center.

The camps run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 2-5.

Cost is $39 daily.

Canned Food Drive

The Gypsum Recreation Center will continue its holiday canned food driver through Friday, Jan. 5

Anyone who brings in three canned items can receive either free admission to the center or can attend a fitness class free of charge.

Pistol "Pat" Williams Basketball Camp

In Eagle, a special coed basketball camp for elementary and middle school kids is planned over the holiday break.

The camp is designed for plays who would like to gain an edge by improving their overall shooting and offensive fundamentals.

Camp leader Pat Williams has coached at the collegiate and professional level.

The camp is planned Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 27-29 at the Brush Creek Elementary School gym. On Wednesday and Thursday, the sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Friday, the camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Participants need to bring basketball shoes, shorts, a shirt, a water bottle and lunch.

Cost is $115 for online registration.

Skating options

The Eagle Pool & Ice Rink will be hopping over the holiday break.

"Our busiest time for stick/puck and public skate is over this Christmas break holiday, so we try and open that up as best as possible," said Brad Johnson, assistant recreation director at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink. Here is a link to the ice rink schedule for public skate, puck and stick and other scheduled events: goo.gl/ntFXvi.