Eagle Public Library hosts “Authors in Autumn” literary event

Colorado authors Kathy Heicher, Gojan Nikolich and Heather Sappenfield will talk about their experience as published authors at the “Authors in Autumn” event this Saturday.

Special to the Daily

The Eagle Valley Library District presents “Authors in Autumn” on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Eagle Public Library. Colorado authors Kathy Heicher, Gojan Nikolich and Heather Sappenfield will talk about their experience as published authors. Refreshments, book sales and signings will follow presentations in the Bill Whittaker Library Park. This event is free and open to the public.

2021 Author Line Up:

Kathy Heicher’s “Early Eagle” was the first of several books she has written about Eagle County history, and her accounts are excellent resources for residents and visitors alike –really anyone who wants to know more about the Eagle valley. She has written about miners, farmers and ranchers, homesteaders and notable townspeople of the last century. She also published “Bridges of Eagle County”, featuring the steel arch of Red Cliff, and the historic significance of other notable bridges and the roles they played in the county’s progress. In “Eagle County Characters”, Kathy writes entertaining and informative stories about colorful settlers and adventurous pioneers who shaped our community into what it is today. Her most recent book is about the history of Gypsum. Heicher has been president of Eagle County Historical Society for over a decade, and continues to research and contribute to the library’s local history department.

Eagle County author Kathy Heicher will speak at the event.

Eagle Valley Library District/Courtesy Photo

In “The Gopher King: a Dark Comedy” by Gojan Nikolich, Stan Przewalski is a former platoon sergeant who was the sole survivor of a jungle ambush in the Vietnam War. After revisiting his past on a Vietnam sightseeing tour, Stan returns home to deal with PTSD, at the same time grieving the loss of his wife. Despite his suicidal tendencies and heavy medication, he tries to cope and continue his job as small town newspaper publisher in Bull River Falls, Colorado. His community is also undergoing a lot of issues – the unsolved murder of a young girl, golf course development, and a raging wildfire. As Stan reports on these local stories, he meets Chaz, a gopher who leads his own army. Chaz also wears papa trooper boots and rock band tee shirts. This story, which has been described as a mash-up of Platoon and Caddyshack, is magical realism at its best – about the friendship between Stan and Chaz, aka the Gopher King. Nikolich published his novel last year, and it has received critical acclaim and was an Indie award finalist. He lived in Eagle for a number of years, and was the editor of the Eagle Valley Enterprise.

Author Gojan Nikolich.

Eagle Valley Library District/Courtesy Photo

In “Lyrics for Rock Stars”, Heather Sappenfield has written an eclectic collection of Colorado short stories with a vast array of characters having epiphanies. Part One features “Songs of Innocence”, with coming of age tales where young people often have revelations, causing them to grow up quickly. A teen girl has a crush on a cowboy, a young boy learns about the KKK, and a daughter discovers her burro racing dad is not the hero she thinks he is. Adult stories in “Songs of Wisdom” feature a mother who escapes to see wild horses in Utah, a skiing instructor looking after the safety of her inexperienced student, a pregnant woman drawn to a musician who is not her husband, and a centenarian watching man’s first walk on the moon. Each story truly feels like a new song, and this collection is a love story to our beautiful state of Colorado. Sappenfield has also published award-winning novels for young adults, and her upcoming book, “The River Between Hearts” will be released next February.

Author Heather Sappenfield.

Eagle Valley Library District/Courtesy Photo

For more information, visit evld.org or contact the Eagle Public Library at 970-328-880.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Register Here!

About the Eagle Valley Library District

Eagle Valley Library District is a system of libraries that responds to community needs by providing excellent opportunities and resources to read, learn and grow for residents and visitors of the Eagle Valley. For more information, visit the website: http://www.evld.org .