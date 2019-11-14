Eagle Public Library reopens with all-day event

If you go ... What: Eagle Public Library Grand Opening When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m. Where: Eagle Public Library Cost: Free More information: Visit evld.org or call 970-328-8800.

Eagle Valley Library District is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration of the Eagle Public Library renovation and expansion, located at 600 Broadway St., on Saturday, Nov.16, from 9:45 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Patrons can tour the spacious two-story building and use its many new and upgraded amenities. Various activity stations for children and families will be set up throughout the library. All are invited to be part of this memorable day in celebration of a long-anticipated accomplishment.

Here is a schedule of events for the day:

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m.

Doors open at 10:00 a.m.

Storytime at 10:00 a.m.

Cake cutting at 10:30 a.m.

Self-guided tours and family-friendly activities throughout the day

Designed by Studiotrope and constructed by Evans Chaffee Construction Group, the Eagle Public Library is built to be cozy, warm and inviting, with an open, airy design strategy that optimizes natural light throughout the building. The library features adult, teen and children spaces, an expanded local history section, new and repurposed furniture and shelving, ADA accessibility, 15 public access computers, lounge and café-style seating, WiFi capability, multi-purpose community rooms, study rooms and the Spark Studio (a high-tech, collaborative studio with 21st Century tools and technologies). A beautiful reading terrace overlooks a ground-floor exterior pocket park with a garden that will be planted next spring.

The two-story library is intended to be a center for community and a place for people of all ages to feel at home with access to resources and information. The renovation and expansion has added 6,000 square feet indoors with a 300 square foot reading terrace and a 7,300 square foot pocket park (in-lieu of a parking lot) for a total of 12,600 square feet additional indoor and outdoor public space.

“We are so excited for the community to see the improvements to the Eagle Library. This project has given us the opportunity to respond to community needs with a larger area for children, a defined space for teens, more quiet places to read, study and work and a number of other service improvements,” said Linda Tillson, Library Director of the Eagle Valley Library District.

The Eagle Valley Library District is deeply grateful to Alpine Bank, Eagle Valley Library District Foundation, Friends of the Eagle Valley Library District, Sylvan Lake State Park and Whittaker Landscape Service for their generous donations. The District would also like to thank Eagle County for providing space for the pop-up library in the interim; Yeti’s Grind, Mountain Recreation, and Eagle Climbing + Fitness for providing story-time space during the final phase of construction.

The Eagle Public Library is open:

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit evld.org or contact the Eagle Public Library at 970-328-8800.