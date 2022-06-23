Eagle River Presbyterian announces Homecoming Summer Festival schedule

The Eagle River Presbyterian Church's Homecoming Festival starts on Sunday, June 26 and ends on Monday, August 15, with special events on some Monday evenings.

Courtesy photo

Eagle River Presbyterian Church (ERPC) launches its summer Homecoming Festival, open to everyone, with the Harmony concert on Monday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to welcome musicians from four churches— B’nai Vail, ERPC, Trinity Church, and the Vail Church—as well as the women’s a cappella group, Mountain Harmony, to our lawn above the Eagle River, where we’ll perform an uplifting concert of rock and country, gospel and folk tunes,” says Don Watson, ERPC Director of Music. “Although admission is free, all donations will benefit Habitat for Humanity, enriching the evening and our valley.”

The group has been performing in the High Country for forty years. “From holiday tree lightings at Beaver Creek, to the annual Hospice memorial and the Alzheimer’s Walk, our performance fees have underwritten thousands of dollars in musical scholarships throughout Eagle County. We’re excited to give back to our community by singing in Harmony,” Mountain Harmony Director Deb Swain said.

Beth Swearingen, from the Vail Church, added, “Our worship team is happy to join with other members of the faith community, and we look forward to making a joyful noise to benefit Habitat for Humanity.”

Children attending ERPC Vacation Bible School (June 8, 15, 22, and 29) are receiving $20 vouchers to use toward food from La Patrona Taqueria food truck at the June 27 concert, although guests are welcome to bring a picnic. For planning purposes, guests are encouraged to register at ERPC.org .

Other Homecoming events include the Epic Croquet Tournament and Family Fun on July 18. Participants will compete on several nine-wicket courses, and families can enjoy a special games for young families. The last event, Homecoming Harvest on August 15, will feature a chili cookoff and a bake-off. There’s a nominal fee to enter, and prizes will be awarded. To register for Harvest, visit ERPC.org .

Two annual ERPC traditions—Blessing of the Animals and Blessing of the Backpacks—will occur during Homecoming as well. Guests are welcome to bring their pets to be blessed on Saturday 10:00 a.m., July 23. Students are encouraged to bring school backpacks for a blessing during the Sunday morning service on August 14.

“We’re expecting an evening of ‘joyful noise’, rain or shine, from musicians who’ve played or sung on Broadway and performed with some of the premier artists of the 70s and 80s,” Watson concluded. “There’s always space on the patio for dancing if the Spirit moves you.”

ERPC is south of Home Depot, at the end of Nottingham Road. More information is available at ERPC.org .