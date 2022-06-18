Eagle River Presbyterian announces Homecoming Summer Festival schedule

The Eagle River Presbyterian Church's Homecoming Festival starts on Sunday, June 26 and ends on Monday, August 15, with special events on some Monday evenings.

The Session of Eagle River Presbyterian Church (ERPC) is delighted to announce a summer festival that offers the elements of a traditional school homecoming—music, athletics, and food. The Homecoming Festival starts on Sunday, June 26 and ends on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events on some Monday evenings.

“Our church community has grown post-COVID, and we’re excited to invite and welcome everyone to celebrate summer with our ERPC family. This two months of gatherings and events are for all ages, and a way for us to embrace our community and congregation in the run-up to the arrival of our transitional pastor in August,” Jordan Shive, Director of Youth and Family Ministries said. “On our lawn above the Eagle River, friends and families will find Homecoming a fun and uplifting way to start their weeks.”

Homecoming Harmony, Epic Croquet Tournament, and Harvest events are on Monday evenings beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to register on ERPC.org. Although registration is free, donations will benefit local charities.

The festival kick-off, benefitting Habitat for Humanity, is Homecoming Harmony, a cheerful concert featuring musicians from four congregations: B’nai Vail, ERPC, Trinity Church, and the Vail Church. Students attending ERPC Vacation Bible School (June 8, 15, 22, and 29) and youth participating in the church’s annual mission trip will receive $20 vouchers to use toward food at the June 27 concert, although guests are welcome to bring a picnic.

“It’s great to gather this talented group for an evening of ‘joyful noise’,” Don Watson, ERPC Director of Music Ministry said. “Rest assured that we’ll have space on the patio for dancing—in case the Spirit moves you while we play and sing rock and country, gospel, and folk tunes.”

On July 18, Homecoming’s Epic Croquet Tournament and Family Fun will offer several ninewicket courses, and a section of special games for young families. The last event, Homecoming Harvest on August 15, will feature a chili cookoff and a bake-off. Prizes will be awarded, and there’s a nominal fee to compete. To register, please visit http://www.erpc.org .

Two annual ERPC traditions—Blessing of the Animals and Blessing of the Backpacks—will occur during Homecoming as well. Guests are welcome to bring their pets to be blessed on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Students are encouraged to bring school backpacks for a blessing during the Sunday morning service on August 14.

ERPC is due south of Home Depot, at the end of Nottingham Road. More information is available at ERPC.org.