Eagle River Presbyterian Church hosts final summer mixer

Pastor Rob Wilson and wife Barbara at an Eagle River Presbyterian Church (ERPC) mixer.

Special to the Daily

To close a summer of successful “social un-distancing mixers,” Eagle River Presbyterian Church (ERPC) is delighted to announce the final free, valley-wide concert and dinner on Wednesday, August 18.

“It’s been a great summer!” says Pastor Rob Wilson. “Friends and neighbors have gathered on our church’s back deck overlooking the Eagle River to share good food and wonderful music, showing me how ready this special valley is to embrace the joy of community again.”

The third and final mixer is special for another reason. After 17 years, Pastor Wilson and his family are relocating to his home turf in the Pacific Northwest in August. ERPC invites anyone who’s been blessed by the Wilsons to come, express your thanks, and share memories while enjoying barbecue from Dave Courtney and his team of Holy Smokers and music from the Vail Valley Trio.

“We’re looking forward to making music again under the stars,” says Don Watson, ERPC music leader and member of the trio along with Beth Swearingen and Peter Fontanese. “Rock, pop, country, jazz, Broadway, reggae, and gospel music—much of it by request—is on the table for the 18th. It’s been gratifying to see so many new and old friends get out of their chairs and off their blankets to dance and have fun.”

The lawn opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m. ERPC is providing everything except chairs, blankets, and water bottles or sodas. The church is at 455 Nottingham Ranch Road—the end of the road—just south and across the railroad tracks from Home Depot.