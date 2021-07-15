Eagle River Presbyterian Church hosts second summer mixer

Eagle River Presbyterian Church’s summer mixers include food, music and dancing.

Photo courtesy Eagle River Presbyterian Church

Following the success of its first summer mixer in June, Eagle River Presbyterian Church (ERPC) is delighted to announce a second free, valley-wide concert and dinner on Wednesday July 21. The third “social-undistancing” party will follow on August 18.

“Church leaders were confident that members, friends, and neighbors were ready to share good food and great music, and more than two hundred people proved us right in June,” Pastor Rob Wilson says. “Families, singles, and couples came to eat, sing, dance, and listen to the Vail Valley Trio on our lawn above the Eagle River. In the spirit of hospitality we’re delighted to host another of these fun, healthy, and entertaining evenings at no charge to our guests.”

The Vail Valley Trio, comprised of Don Watson, Beth Swearingen, and Peter Fontanese, will once again perform rock, pop, country, jazz, Broadway, reggae, and gospel music—much of it by request. “We’ve each had the opportunity to perform around the world,” Watson says of fellow trio members, “but it’s always a joy to perform to our home crowd. And when young and not-so-young get out of their chairs and off their blankets to dance like they did last month, we know that we’re making a joyful noise and that people are having fun.”

The July mixer will offer a FOODsmith menu featuring Summer Salad with Herb-Marinated Chicken, and Dave Courtney and his team of Holy Smokers will provide ribs and pork shoulders and all the “fixins” for the August 18 event. The lawn opens at 6:00 and closes at 8:00. ERPC is providing everything except chairs, blankets, and water bottles or sodas. The church is at 455 Nottingham Ranch Road—the end of the road—just south and across the railroad tracks from Home Depot.

“After Covid, so many of us are looking to plug into our community more, to belong and engage. Not everyone can get away for a Sunday morning service, but by welcoming others to our church to enjoy the talent of artists like the Vail Valley Trio and FOODsmith, we’re able to share the love of Christ and the joy of our faith in a practical, relatable way,” Wilson concluded.