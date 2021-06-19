Eagle River Presbyterian Church Invites the Valley to ‘Un-Distance

Eagle River Presbyterian Church is delighted to announce three free, valleywide concerts and dinners on June 23, July 21 and Aug. 18.

“After the past year everyone has a new appreciation for community and its benefit to our lives,” Pastor Rob Wilson said. “So to celebrate the lifting of COVID restrictions and all of us gathering together again, our church leaders decided to host a few socially un-distanced parties to provide a fun, healthy, and entertaining evening for our neighbors. Our lawn above the Eagle River is the perfect location, and in the spirit of hospitality, we’re delighted to host these events at no charge to anyone who attends.”

Because a party isn’t complete without music, the Vail Valley Trio will perform each month. Composed of Don Watson, Beth Swearingen and Peter Fontanese, the musicians have toured from Broadway to Budapest, London to Dubrovnik and Cancun to Red Rocks — as well as from Gypsum to Vail.

“We’re brushing off our rock, pop, country, jazz, Broadway, reggae, and gospel music repertoire,” said Watson, ERPC Music Leader. “These Wednesday night mixers are a great opportunity to welcome members back to in-person church, as well as to make new friends. We’re expecting some singalong as the evening progresses, and few things unite people better than good food and warm company making music in the great outdoors.”

The June mixer will feature Moe’s Original BBQ. FOODsmith will cater the July concert. The Dave Courtney Team will provide meals for the Aug. 18 event. The lawn opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m. ERPC is providing everything except chairs, blankets, and water bottles or sodas. The church is at 455 Nottingham Ranch Road — the end of the road — just south and across the railroad tracks from Home Depot.

“COVID has made us realize how privileged we are to live in or visit this magnificent valley, and the ERPC family is excited to welcome everyone as we celebrate the power of community,” Wilson concluded.