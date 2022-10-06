Eagle River Presbyterian hosts Harvest Chili Cookoff Oct. 9

Eagle River Presbyterian Church (ERPC) will host a Harvest Chili Cookoff on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stephanie Monfette/Unsplash

Eagle River Presbyterian Church (ERPC) will host a Harvest Chili Cookoff on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with face-painting, games, free pumpkins for kids, and music by valley favorite Kathy Morrow.

The public is invited to the free event to sample chili and participate in activities. The winner of the popular vote will receive a Walmart gift certificate. Kathy Morrow will perform an eclectic blend of vocals and keyboard that have delighted guests at many local venues, including the Westin, Splendido at the Chateau, the King’s Club at the Sonnenalp, and the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch.

“This fun event will close our summer Homecoming Festival, which included a concert, croquet tournament, and freshly baked breakfast goods after every worship service,” Reverend Dr. Pat Smith said. A graduate of Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and Trinity International University, Smith began serving as ERPC’s transitional pastor in August. He will shepherd the church through its search for a full-time pastor. “Homecoming was so well-received, and attendance is up. A spirit of joy and anticipation accompanies the changing seasons as we prepare for Advent — which starts in only seven weeks — when all of Christendom prepares to celebrate Christ’s birth.”

When asked about the wide range of activities that ERPC hosts for its members and valley residents and visitors, Smith said, “These events — like our Wednesday night Loaves & Fishes community dinners, our camp-out a few weeks ago, concerts, and our upcoming bowling night — build relationships that strengthen the community. Everyone recognizes the unprecedented challenges we face post-COVID, and the ever-changing context of life. The Eagle River Presbyterian family enjoys creating opportunities to get to know those around us through fun activities and meaningful conversations, which then deepen our faith as we share the love of God. We hope that Harvest introduces us to new neighbors and makes friends out of those we’ve already had the privilege of meeting. We look forward to this entertaining and delicious event.”

ERPC is due south of Home Depot, at 455 Nottingham Ranch Road in Avon. More information about all events and services is available at ERPC.org.