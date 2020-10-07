Eagle Second Fridays share art with ARTWalks, Vail Valley Art Guild gallery show

Second Fridays in Eagle mean it’s art-o-clock. Between the Eagle ARTWalk on Broadway and The Vail Valley Art Guild’s gallery show, Friday, Oct. 9, both from 5 to 8 p.m., will show off the Vail Valley’s creative community.

The Vail Valley Art Guild’s gallery will be open for patrons to meet local artists and photographers. Cindy Kelleher, Soodi Lick, Christine Sena and Barbara Holden are other artists showing work, as are photographers Rick Spitzer, Raymond Bleesz and Jon Sheppard, ceramicist Ann Loper and woodworking by Ken Kolano.

Featured Artist Missy Octave’s work is inspired by the natural world around her, particularly the forests and the rivers. Frequently, she works outside en plein air by the Eagle River and in the Eagle Ranch highlands, and finishes pieces in her studio with oil pastels.

Missy Octave uses inspiration from nature and plein air art sessions to create her oil pastel pieces.

Special to the Daily

Over the years of her art practice, she’s worked in oil paint and watercolor, but she’s been really pleased with the way pastels have worked for her style.

“With pastels, you get really involved with your work,” she said.

She often smears and blends with her hands, a technique that’s certainly not available in watercolor.

Like many artists, the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced her work.

“I think for the better,” she said. “I have more time on my hands and I can just go into my studio and start working for a couple of hours and not have to worry about a routine.”

Artists will also show work at booths set up on Broadway, which will be partially closed to pedestrian traffic during the ARTWalk event. This month’s ARTWalk will also allow guests to participate in a Scavenger Hunt, where guests download an app on their phones to find artworks and prizes at participating businesses. Tickets for the scavenger hunt are $5 and are available for advance purchase at eaglearts.org.

Addditionally, there will be a dance performance from kids from More 2 Dance Studio at 6:30 p.m., live music by The Evolution from 5 to 7 p.m. and spins from DJ Kirby at KATCH of the Day from 7 to 9 p.m.

Guests should wear masks during the event and follow local social distancing guidelines.