Eagle-Vail gym and brewery to sponosor breast cancer fundraiser

Crosstraining Fitness of Vail and Vail Brewing Company are doing more than just improving fitness and brewing up beer. They're teaming up to not only increase awareness of Breast Cancer, especially in young women, but to also raise funds for long-time local Carolyn Stratton.

Stratton is the owner of Doggie Style Pet Grooming in Edwards, and was recently diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Stratton moved to Vail in 1998 and started her dog grooming business in 2007. Although there was a history in her family, she is only 43 years old, and now finding herself managing not only her busy small business in Edwards, but the surgeries and treatments that come with this diagnosis.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. Vail Brewing Company and Crossfit Training Fitness Vail will host Barbells & Brews for boobs to complete a team-style workout, enjoy a locally crafted brew and raise money for breast cancer research and treatment.