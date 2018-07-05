Eagle-Vail pumptrack grand re-opening is July 11

EAGLE-VAIL — The EagleVail pumptrack has been completely rebuilt for the summer season, with a grand re-opening scheduled for Wednsday, July 11, at 5 p.m. The Cycle Effect will be there with some giveaways from local bike shops and sponsors.

The pumptrack was originally a collaborative project by Eagle-Vail, Gore Range Landscaping and local nonprofit The Cycle Effect. It was built in 2016 in hopes that it would be a small, local pumptrack for all ages and skill levels to work on their bike skills. It is located right next to the Eagle-Vail pavilion, on an unused piece of grass and rock fill.

"The hope is that younger riders learn from the older riders on how to maintain it and they are motivated to do that.," said Brett Donelson, of The Cycle Effect.

Local Effort

This year Adam Wasson, who has experience building pumptracks, decided to redesign the pumptrack. Putting over 130 hours of his personal time, he kept the same basic layout but rebuilt many of the rollers and berms and gave the pumptrack a great new feel.

"Just like in basketball and skiing, it's all about the fundamentals," Wasson said. "What's more fundamental than kids on our bikes? The pumptrack allows for direct interaction with the environment to gain awareness and understanding of our actions and attitudes. I am honored to share what keeps me pumped to ride through life with limitless joy and safe accountability."

Recommended Stories For You

The grand re-opening celebration in Eagle-Vail will be an opportunity to see the new design and meet with the community.

"We are very excited and blessed to have an incredible amenity like this in Eagle-Vail," said Steve Barber, of the Eagle-Vail Metro District. "I truly believe this facility will add value to the community and bring a sense of synergy to the other recreational activities in Mikaela's Park. We are fortunate to have a volunteer like Adam who is willing to share his passion and energy for riding with our community."